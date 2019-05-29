Spicy Honey-Lime Chicken Thigh Kebabs

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The flavors of summer come alive in these colorful grilled kebabs, complete with a kick of heat from the Sriracha and sweetness from honey. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes prior to using to prevent burning. Serve over rice and garnish with lime zest if desired.

By France C

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Glaze:
Kebabs:

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Whisk honey, Sriracha sauce, and lime juice together in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Thread chicken, red pepper, zucchini, pineapple, and red onion alternately onto skewers and place on a platter. Brush with olive oil, then season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

  • Arrange skewers on the hot grate. Close lid and reduce heat to medium. Grill until chicken is cooked through, turning skewers every few minutes, 15 to 20 minutes. Brush glaze on all sides of skewers during the last 2 to 3 minutes, turning to lightly caramelize glaze. Transfer to a serving platter and grate lime zest on top. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 70.4mg; sodium 428.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
dscheer
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2020
I made this last night exactly following recipe. My husband and I loved it. Will definitely make again! Read More
