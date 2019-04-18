Thai Chicken Thigh Kebabs
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 314.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.4g 53 %
carbohydrates: 13.1g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 7.9g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 85.1mg 28 %
vitamin a iu: 371.7IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 11.9mg 91 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 22 %
vitamin c: 21.4mg 36 %
folate: 27.6mcg 7 %
calcium: 30.5mg 3 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 41.4mg 15 %
potassium: 471.3mg 13 %
sodium: 984.1mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 157.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
