Thai Chicken Thigh Kebabs

Summertime is for grilling, and these colorful kebabs will not disappoint. The chicken is the star here, so feel free to substitute vegetables to your liking. Serve over jasmine rice.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, Sriracha, garlic, and ginger puree together in a large bowl. Add chicken, cover, and refrigerate at least 4 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Thread marinated chicken thighs onto metal skewers and place on a platter, reserving marinade. Add squash, red onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms to the bowl with the marinade and stir until evenly coated.

  • Thread yellow squash, red onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms onto skewers and place on the platter with the skewered chicken.

  • Grill chicken and vegetable skewers for 20 minutes, turning after 10 minutes. Transfer skewers to a clean serving platter. Garnish with chopped cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 85.1mg; sodium 984.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
