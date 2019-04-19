Tandoori-Inspired Oven Chicken Skewers

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired by the flavors of India, these chicken thigh skewers take only 15 minutes in the oven, plus a couple of minutes under the broiler. Serve warm over rice as a main dish, at room temperature as an appetizer, or as a protein source for a salad.

By Bibi

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 3 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 skewers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, garam masala, lemon juice, lemon zest, grated ginger, and curry powder in a gallon-sized resealable plastic bag.

    Advertisement

  • Slice each chicken thigh lengthwise into 3 or 4 slices, add to the bag with the marinade, and refrigerate for 30 to 60 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and move an oven rack to the center of the oven. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Thread chicken thigh pieces onto six 15-inch metal skewers and place crossways across the prepared sheet pan, resting the ends of the skewers on the raised edges of the pan.

  • Bake skewers in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Broil chicken skewers for 3 minutes until meat is lightly charred, watching closely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 110.2mg; sodium 523.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022