Tandoori-Inspired Oven Chicken Skewers
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 370
% Daily Value *
protein: 32.4g 65 %
carbohydrates: 15.6g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 10g
fat: 20.1g 31 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 110.2mg 37 %
vitamin a iu: 267.5IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 11.8mg 91 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 16.9mg 28 %
folate: 12.5mcg 3 %
calcium: 110.8mg 11 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 36.2mg 13 %
potassium: 286.9mg 8 %
sodium: 523.9mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 180.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved