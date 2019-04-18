Sauteed Potatoes with Kale

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a delicious sauteed kale recipe that I got from my mom and tweaked a bit. It tastes so good that even my 18-month-old son will eat it! Serve with extra olive oil and salt, if desired. We enjoy this recipe with plenty of salt and oil. I do not measure exactly. It's a recipe you can play around with!

By BeccaM

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender but still holding their shape, about 15 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until quite hot. Toss in pieces of kale; reduce heat to medium. Cover and cook, stirring often, until kale begins to soften and crisp slightly, about 5 minutes. Add onion; cook until softened and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic.

  • Add remaining olive oil when onions are beginning to brown. Stir in potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook until potatoes are completely softened, about 5 minutes. Remove lid; cook and stir until potatoes just begin to brown, about 10 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

You can also use red potatoes instead of white, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 29.1g; sodium 102.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Most helpful positive review

France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2020
This was a nice change of pace and enjoyed it alongside a grilled steak. The recipe makes 4 large servings...you could probably get away with 6 portions as a side. This even reheated well the next morning for breakfast, topped with a fried egg. The only thing I suggest is sauteing the onions first for 3-4 minutes, since they take longer than the kale. Read More
Reviews:
Ruth Phillips
Rating: 3 stars
10/01/2021
This is a good recipe. I used a highe heat tolerant oil-canola. Also I added more seasoning for my taste. But yes, olive oil is good for low to medium heat. Others are better for high heat. Read More
