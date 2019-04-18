Sauteed Potatoes with Kale
This is a delicious sauteed kale recipe that I got from my mom and tweaked a bit. It tastes so good that even my 18-month-old son will eat it! Serve with extra olive oil and salt, if desired. We enjoy this recipe with plenty of salt and oil. I do not measure exactly. It's a recipe you can play around with!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also use red potatoes instead of white, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 51.4g; fat 29.1g; sodium 102.5mg. Full Nutrition