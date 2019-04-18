Sweet and Spicy Wilted Kale

Packed with vitamins, calcium, and fiber, this kale dish is lightly sweet and subtly spicy. Add pasta or polenta for a main course or serve alone as a side dish.

By Onika101

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until just crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Trim and discard half the fat from each piece. Dice remaining bacon.

  • Use a paper towel to wipe out skillet, leaving a light coating of bacon grease. Add onion, garlic, and margarine. Cook until onions are soft and translucent, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Add kale and toss until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Add apple cider, habanero sauce, cooked bacon, and turkey sausage. Cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced, 15 to 20 minutes. Season with salt.

Cook's Notes:

You can use precooked chicken in place of the turkey sausage, if you prefer.

You can use cayenne pepper in place of the mango-habanero sauce, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 49.7mg; sodium 849.3mg. Full Nutrition
