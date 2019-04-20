Sautéed Shrimp

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
Feel free to use butter instead of olive oil.
I add about 3/4 to 1 cup of white wine and a little Worcestershire sauce. Substitute all the wine with 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce if desired. Or add a little sesame oil instead of Worcestershire sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 172.7mg; sodium 225.9mg. Full Nutrition
Made as written and this turned out good. There are a lot of flavors going on but they all mixed nicely. I'd probably use butter next time because it was a little greasy as is but overall a good recipe.
I made this following the recipe as is except didn't have coriander and substituted mushrooms instead of celery. It was very tasty and good way to cook shrimp. The sauce was a bit runny, next time I will use corn starch to thicken. Overall a good recipe.
Great lemon shrimp recipe. I did not have celery and substituted thyme for the ground coriander. I used sherry for the wine and omitted the Worcestershire sauce. I did some butter when I added the shrimp to cook, but probably didn't need to with the lemon juice. I would add another clove or two of garlic as I love the lemon garlic combination. Will definitely make again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.