Sautéed Shrimp

This is an easy sautéed shrimp recipe. Great over grits or white rice.

Recipe by D Keach

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Squeeze lemon over shrimp and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in rosemary, basil, oregano, coriander, and bay leaf. Add white wine and Worcestershire sauce; cook until sauce is slightly reduced, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Add shrimp to sauce and cook until pink, 5 to 7 minutes more.

Tips

Feel free to use butter instead of olive oil.

I add about 3/4 to 1 cup of white wine and a little Worcestershire sauce. Substitute all the wine with 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce if desired. Or add a little sesame oil instead of Worcestershire sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 172.7mg; sodium 225.9mg. Full Nutrition
