Grilled Eggplant

Rating: 2 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Heard this grilled eggplant recipe on a health radio show years ago--very simple, and great the next day on sandwiches. Use good quality soy sauce. Serve hot, room temperature, or cold.

By Frank040

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Mix soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil together in a small bowl. Coat eggplant slices in sauce. Place on preheated grill, carefully, as they will flame up.

  • Cook each eggplant slice until deep brown, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 27.7g; sodium 1818.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/26/2019
This turned out pretty good and that is coming from someone who doesn't love eggplant. I left the skin on them out of personal preference and to make things simple, I just let the eggplant slices sit in the "marinade" for 30 minutes instead of coating each slice. Doing it this way really added flavor. They do flare up quite a bit so I recommend grilling them on upper rack of your grill. Overall good recipe and one of the better eggplant ones I have had. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sherwin Tames
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2019
waste of a good eggplant sorry Read More
Alicia S
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2019
I didn’t make it because the picture does not reflect the recipe. The picture shows eggplant slices with skin on and the recipes calls for a peeled eggplant. Read More
