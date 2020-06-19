Mini Chocolate Pancakes

This is a delicious, rich, dessert-like mini pancake recipe that I came up with. My whole family loves them! Can be topped with syrup, whipped topping, or both. We use the minimal amount of syrup due to the richness of the pancakes. Occasionally, my children like a couple of these with a scoop of vanilla ice cream as a treat.

Recipe by GOTTALOTAGIRLS

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 mini pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, sugar, and cocoa powder together in a mixing bowl and stir until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Place butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave until just melted, about 30 seconds. Add milk and return to the microwave until just warmed but not steaming hot, about 30 seconds more. Beat with a fork to blend butter and milk. Add 1 egg at a time and mix until well blended. Add to the bowl with the flour mixture and mix well. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pour tablespoons of batter into the skillet and spread evenly. Cook for about 1 minute, watching carefully to prevent burning. Flip and cook until lightly browned, about 1 minute more. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 78.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022