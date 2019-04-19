Whole Wheat Blender Pancakes

I am always looking for easy things to feed my kids for breakfast. I love this blender pancake recipe because it is easy, tastes good, and my kids actually like these whole grain pancakes. If you use a high-powered blender (I use a Vitamix®) your blending time will be cut down drastically.

By amyc5

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 cup milk and wheat berries in a blender; blend until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
    Add remaining milk; blend for another 2 to 3 minutes. Add vegetable oil, egg, baking powder, agave, and salt; blend until incorporated, about 1 minute.

  • Spray a skillet or griddle with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupfuls onto the griddle; dot with chocolate chips. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Cook's Notes:

Two tablespoons sugar may be substituted for the 1 tablespoon agave, if desired.

I prefer coconut oil or even use peanut butter sometimes as a substitution for the vegetable oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 355.3mg. Full Nutrition
