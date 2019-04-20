Instant Pot® Spanish Chicken and Rice

Rating: 4 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This delicious arroz-con-pollo-esque dish is so easy to make with the Instant Pot®! Colorful, appetizing, and nourishing, this meal comes together in a flash and is chock full of flavor! I hope it becomes your next favorite weeknight meal. Squeeze lime or lemon wedges over if you like!

By Diana71

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub each chicken thigh down with salt.

    Advertisement

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function; heat olive oil. Add chicken thighs and cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.

  • Place bell pepper, onion, and garlic in the pressure cooker. Saute until starting to soften, about 1 minute. Add salt, cumin, ground red pepper, oregano, white pepper, and red pepper flakes; mix well. Cook until onion is translucent and softened, 3 to 5 minutes, making sure not to burn it.

  • Mix in tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil; scrape bottom to remove any browned bits.

  • Pour in rice. Return chicken thighs to the pot, on top of rice. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 12 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 15 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Mix in peas. Replace and lock lid to heat peas, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use frozen, slightly thawed edamame instead of frozen peas, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 17g; cholesterol 72.2mg; sodium 1020.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Amanda Holliday
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2020
I used chicken breasts and added cumin DRIED GARLIC, SPICES (CLACK PEPPER SMEET CHILI PEPPER, PAPRIKA, BASIL, OREGANO, ROSEMARY, THOME, SAGE, CAYENNE PEPPER, BAY, MARIORAM, SAVORY, MUSTARD, CUMIN, CORIANDER), DRIED ONION, DRIED CARROTS, DRIED ORANGE PEEL, CITRIC ACID, LEMON JUICE SOLDS, NATURAL LEMON FLAVOR, OIL OF LEMON Added avocado to serve Read More

Most helpful critical review

acm529
Rating: 3 stars
06/04/2019
I don’t have an instapot, how long to cook this recipe on the stove? Read More
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Desiree
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2020
long story short: flavor was good but it was a disaster. burn notice, released the pressure and rice was burning on the botton. removed the rice mixture and put it in my rice cooker. scrubbed the instant pot and put a cup of water in and put chicken on trivet. the end results were good but the journey was a hot mess!! Read More
Vanessa Castro
Rating: 1 stars
09/02/2020
Mushy mess. Way too much water. Spanish rice should be fluffy not mush. I followed recipe to the T. Flavor good but literally it tasted like blended rice/mush in your mouth. Complete fail. Tried to fix in pan. For nothing. Read More
Charlie Taylor
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2021
I only made minor adjustments, accidently used half the tomato. It was a very good chicken thigh recipe. Read More
Advertisement
thenemos
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2020
This is outstanding! My whole family loves it so much I have to double the recipe. We prefer adding edamame, instead of peas. You’ve got to try this! Read More
blue moon
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2020
First time using my Instant Pot and wow, this is brilliant. I am so impressed and make me want to cook more. I really am not a fan of cooking but gosh this has changed me. Read More
Jacob Meier
Rating: 3 stars
10/11/2020
Meh. Same as others...followed to a T and was mushy. Added peas & immediately received the burn notice. Pass Read More
Advertisement
acm529
Rating: 3 stars
06/03/2019
I don’t have an instapot, how long to cook this recipe on the stove? Read More
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2021
I start drooling whenever I think of this dish. It's now in regular rotation. SO GOOD! Read More
Samantha T.
Rating: 4 stars
10/01/2019
Delicious. I increased the spices a bit and instead of fresh chopped tomatoes I used a 14oz can of diced tomatoes in the tomato juice. I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead as well, and topped with a little bit of cheese. Turned out delicious and moist, not dry. Squeezing lemon juice on top made a big difference and was the perfect ending touch Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022