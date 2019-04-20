Instant Pot® Spanish Chicken and Rice

1 of 9

Rating: 3 stars long story short: flavor was good but it was a disaster. burn notice, released the pressure and rice was burning on the botton. removed the rice mixture and put it in my rice cooker. scrubbed the instant pot and put a cup of water in and put chicken on trivet. the end results were good but the journey was a hot mess!!

Rating: 1 stars Mushy mess. Way too much water. Spanish rice should be fluffy not mush. I followed recipe to the T. Flavor good but literally it tasted like blended rice/mush in your mouth. Complete fail. Tried to fix in pan. For nothing.

Rating: 4 stars I only made minor adjustments, accidently used half the tomato. It was a very good chicken thigh recipe.

Rating: 5 stars This is outstanding! My whole family loves it so much I have to double the recipe. We prefer adding edamame, instead of peas. You’ve got to try this!

Rating: 5 stars First time using my Instant Pot and wow, this is brilliant. I am so impressed and make me want to cook more. I really am not a fan of cooking but gosh this has changed me.

Rating: 3 stars Meh. Same as others...followed to a T and was mushy. Added peas & immediately received the burn notice. Pass

Rating: 3 stars I don’t have an instapot, how long to cook this recipe on the stove?

Rating: 5 stars I start drooling whenever I think of this dish. It's now in regular rotation. SO GOOD!