Instant Pot® Spanish Chicken and Rice

long story short: flavor was good but it was a disaster. burn notice, released the pressure and rice was burning on the botton. removed the rice mixture and put it in my rice cooker. scrubbed the instant pot and put a cup of water in and put chicken on trivet. the end results were good but the journey was a hot mess!!
Mushy mess. Way too much water. Spanish rice should be fluffy not mush. I followed recipe to the T. Flavor good but literally it tasted like blended rice/mush in your mouth. Complete fail. Tried to fix in pan. For nothing.
I only made minor adjustments, accidently used half the tomato. It was a very good chicken thigh recipe.
This is outstanding! My whole family loves it so much I have to double the recipe. We prefer adding edamame, instead of peas. You’ve got to try this!
First time using my Instant Pot and wow, this is brilliant. I am so impressed and make me want to cook more. I really am not a fan of cooking but gosh this has changed me.
Meh. Same as others...followed to a T and was mushy. Added peas & immediately received the burn notice. Pass
I don’t have an instapot, how long to cook this recipe on the stove?
I start drooling whenever I think of this dish. It's now in regular rotation. SO GOOD!
Delicious. I increased the spices a bit and instead of fresh chopped tomatoes I used a 14oz can of diced tomatoes in the tomato juice. I also used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead as well, and topped with a little bit of cheese. Turned out delicious and moist, not dry. Squeezing lemon juice on top made a big difference and was the perfect ending touch