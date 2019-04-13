German-Style Baked Pork Chops with Mustard Cream Sauce

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Created to work with the Weight Watchers® PointsPlus® Plan, this recipe is a fantastic way to dress up baked pork chops, and the little bite of horseradish with fat-free sour cream creates a sauce that tastes sinful but isn't.

By TLW

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly spray a baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk apple juice and brown mustard together in a bowl. Spread out panko on a shallow plate.

  • Dip each pork chop in the mustard mixture to cover completely, then roll in panko. Place in the baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork chops are no longer pink in the center and bread crumbs are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Meanwhile, pour remaining mustard mixture into a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until bubbling and simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream and horseradish. Remove pork chops from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

  • Heat sauerkraut in a separate pan until hot. Place about 1/3 of the sauerkraut on each plate. Top with 1 pork chop and drizzle with mustard cream sauce.

Cook's Notes:

If the breading does not appear to be browning well, spray chops lightly with nonstick cooking spray and return to the oven to brown further. Avoid overcooking. The pork chops come out very moist, but only if you do not overcook them.

This recipe has 7 WW(R) points per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 1426.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022