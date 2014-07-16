Summer Veggie Cauliflower Fried "Rice"

Rating: Unrated

I adapted this recipe from one posted in First magazine July 14, 2014 edition. With the grated cauliflower in it, you would think it was cooked rice. It is excellent and good for you too!

By lyndahugs

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat sesame oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion, snow peas, asparagus, and carrot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Increase heat to medium-high. Add grated cauliflower, bean sprouts, scallions, and chicken bouillon. Cook until heated through, about 6 minutes. Stir in parsley and rice wine vinegar.

Cook's Note:

You can use 1 tablespoon dried parsley if you don't have fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 335.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022