Instant Pot® Puerto Rican Arroz con Pollo

Rating: 5 stars Note from the author of this recipe: UPDATE and trouble-shooting for those getting the burn notice. I developed and make this recipe with my 6 quart Instant Pot DUO (and never received the burn error while making it in that pot), but have since done some trouble-shooting with an 8-quart Instant Pot. If you are making it in an 8 quart pot, you will need to add more liquid to the recipe (measure the water with the juice from the gandules can to 3 cups instead of 2.5). Everyone should also make sure to scrape the bottom of the pot thoroughly with a wooden or plastic spoon (deglaze) before sealing and locking the lid. Finally, if you get the burn error after the pot has reached pressure, do NOT release pressure and open the pot. Keep the rice in the pot for the remaining amount of time (17 total minutes under pressure) before hitting cancel to start the natural release process. When doing this, the burn error actually went away for me once and the countdown was still going as if nothing happened. The burn error came back mid-way through, but the pot remained at pressure (the pin stayed up the whole time). After the 17 minutes plus 15 of NPR, I released the remaining pressure with QR like normal, and the rice turned out perfectly and was not burnt. Additionally, while this wasn’t included in the instructions for the published recipe, it is normal for the rice on the bottom to browned or even crisp. Puerto Ricans call it “Pegao” and it adds a great texture and flavor to the overa Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Flavor was great but I kept getting the burn notice and had to turn the instant pot off. I followed the instructions exactly. I added more water and it still didn t work. After 3 attempts I quit. The rice was done but a bit mushy. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I followed the recipe exactly and I continually got the burn warning. I opened and stirred and added more water a few times but continued to get the burn warning so it never got up to pressure. It finally got done and tasted good but I could have made it faster on the stove. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe will not work in the newer Instant Pots. The sauce is too thick and registers the "burn" shut down. It's actually faster just to cook it on the stovetop in the traditional manner. Flavor-wise, it was all right but not spectacular as the arroz con gandules I used to have when I studied for a semester in Puerto Rico.

Rating: 3 stars I followed the updated direction. I used 3 cups of water instead of 2.5 but still, I got the non-stop "burn" signal. I had to cancel and quick release so I can open to stir. After a few times of doing that, I ended up adding more water not knowing if the 17 minutes even started or not. I also ended up not sealing it at all. After about 1.5 hours, the rice on top was still a bit raw & the bottom is burnt. I'm leaving it in the pot while it cools down - hoping that maybe it just needs more heating up so the rice on top will be softer. At this point, I can't do anything with the burnt rice at the bottom.

Rating: 5 stars I loved this recipe! I have been trying to make this dish for over 20 years with little success. Tonight it tasted like I knew what I was doing. I truly think the difference is I made my own sofrito. My mother in law showed me how to make it with a mortar and pestle and I determined to always buy a jar, but it's not the same. I used my blender and it was so easy (1 green pepper, 1 medium onion, 1 full head of garlic, a few culantro leaves, and a tsp of oregano). This made such a delicious base to my dish, it forgave the missing ingredients (salt pork-I just added extra olive oil, capers- I just let the juice from the olives go into the pot). It turned out great!

Rating: 1 stars Also got the burn error. I deglazed the pot, added 3 cups of water and still got the burn error. Don’t make this in your instant pot. It doesn’t work.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Will make again for a work party!