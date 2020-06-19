Grapefruit Marmalade

4.3
6 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 5-ounce jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Inspect two 5-ounce jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water until marmalade is ready. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

    Advertisement

  • Thoroughly wash and dry the grapefruits. Run a zester around 2 grapefruits to produce ribbons of zest. Set aside. Cut away thin strips of peel from the other two grapefruits with a sharp paring knife.

  • Peel off all remaining outer white parts of the fruit and discard. Cut the grapefruits into wheels. Remove any seeds.

  • Put grapefruit wheels and zest strips into a non-reactive saucepan. Add sugar and stir well to cover fruit. Heat over medium-high heat until bubbling, mixing constantly. Smash the heated fruit until it liquefies. Reduce heat to low and cook over a steady boil, stirring often. Remove and discard any persistent white froth that won't disappear after being stirred. Continue to cook for about 10 minutes until marmalade begins to coat the back of a spoon.

  • Add zest ribbons and cook for 5 minutes more. Place a small amount of marmalade on a plate and put it in the freezer. Test the consistency after 3 minutes.

  • Remove the marmalade from the heat when the freezer sample meets your desired consistency.

  • Pack grapefruit jam into hot, sterilized jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars to remove any air bubbles. Wipe rims with a moist paper towel to remove any residue. Top with lids and screw rings on tightly.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a rolling boil, cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Cook's Notes:

The white pith on the grapefruit strips will help solidify the marmalade as they contain vital pectin. They will also give the marmalade its signature slight bitterness.

If not using the water-bath method, allow marmalade to cool completely then store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 71.1g; fat 0.1g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022