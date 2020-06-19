Grapefruit Marmalade

Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.
The instructions tell you to prepare (2) 5 oz jars. Actually this recipe yielded (4+) 8 oz jars. The footnote about the leaving the white pith on the zest strips should be in the body of the printed directions (I would have left more on the strips). Mine did thicken fine. Turned out very good! Will make another batch soon.
I followed the recipe as exactly as I could. I felt it would have been easier if the cook time had been more specific. Also where it said to cut peel ribbons it would have been nice to have a more precise amount. I've never made a marmalade before and it ended up being incredibly bitter.
I followed the recipe pretty closely. I wasn’t sure how much of the peel to add, but it turned out nicely. I did use an immersion blender to mash it. I’m happy with the results. Did a second batch and added jalapeños and cranberries that I needed to use up.
