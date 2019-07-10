Shrimp and Scallop Stir-Fry

4.3
13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a simple and light-tasting scallop and shrimp stir-fry. When served with rice, it makes a delicious meal.

Recipe by Shana

Gallery

Credit: lutzflcat

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus, mushrooms, and onion; stir-fry until tender yet still firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Melt remaining butter in the same skillet. Stir-fry shrimp and scallops until almost opaque, about 2 minutes. Stir in parsley, garlic, salt, and pepper; cook for 1 minute more. Return cooked vegetables to the skillet; stir in lemon juice. Cook and stir until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Cut any large scallops in half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 135.8mg; sodium 600.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022