Shrimp and Scallop Stir-Fry

4.21.19 The recipe doesn’t specify sea or bay scallops, and I used bay (what I had in the freezer). My shrimp were large, and my scallops were small, so what happened is I overcooked my scallops (and I should have known better). I would suggest that you be sure that the shrimp and scallops are approximately the same size, as would be the case with sea scallops. If you use bay scallops, would recommend at the beginning adding the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 1-1/2 minutes, and then add the scallops for the last 30 seconds, as they will continue to cook later. Just follow the timing as listed in the recipe, and you’ll be golden! Bottom line, the shrimp, baby bella mushrooms, onions, and asparagus were cooked perfectly. Just get everything ready because this impressive dinner comes together quickly, as with any stir fry, and has lovely presentation. I can buy shrimp fairly inexpensively the majority of the time, so I can see making this with only shrimp and not worrying about the size of the scallops. Simple Easter dinner served with lemon jasmine rice, sliced tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette, a hot baguette, and a wedge of fresh lemon. Shana, thanks for sharing your recipe, we thoroughly enjoyed it.

