Shrimp and Scallop Stir-Fry
This is a simple and light-tasting scallop and shrimp stir-fry. When served with rice, it makes a delicious meal.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Cut any large scallops in half.
This is a simple and light-tasting scallop and shrimp stir-fry. When served with rice, it makes a delicious meal.
Cut any large scallops in half.
4.21.19 The recipe doesn’t specify sea or bay scallops, and I used bay (what I had in the freezer). My shrimp were large, and my scallops were small, so what happened is I overcooked my scallops (and I should have known better). I would suggest that you be sure that the shrimp and scallops are approximately the same size, as would be the case with sea scallops. If you use bay scallops, would recommend at the beginning adding the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 1-1/2 minutes, and then add the scallops for the last 30 seconds, as they will continue to cook later. Just follow the timing as listed in the recipe, and you’ll be golden! Bottom line, the shrimp, baby bella mushrooms, onions, and asparagus were cooked perfectly. Just get everything ready because this impressive dinner comes together quickly, as with any stir fry, and has lovely presentation. I can buy shrimp fairly inexpensively the majority of the time, so I can see making this with only shrimp and not worrying about the size of the scallops. Simple Easter dinner served with lemon jasmine rice, sliced tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette, a hot baguette, and a wedge of fresh lemon. Shana, thanks for sharing your recipe, we thoroughly enjoyed it.Read More
I made the recipe as directed, with the only modification being the addition of extra shrimp. The stir fry was served over rice. I found additional cooking time was needed to cook the vegetables, and the final result wasn’t particularly flavorful. Perhaps additional lemon or seasoning would punch this up a notch.Read More
4.21.19 The recipe doesn’t specify sea or bay scallops, and I used bay (what I had in the freezer). My shrimp were large, and my scallops were small, so what happened is I overcooked my scallops (and I should have known better). I would suggest that you be sure that the shrimp and scallops are approximately the same size, as would be the case with sea scallops. If you use bay scallops, would recommend at the beginning adding the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 1-1/2 minutes, and then add the scallops for the last 30 seconds, as they will continue to cook later. Just follow the timing as listed in the recipe, and you’ll be golden! Bottom line, the shrimp, baby bella mushrooms, onions, and asparagus were cooked perfectly. Just get everything ready because this impressive dinner comes together quickly, as with any stir fry, and has lovely presentation. I can buy shrimp fairly inexpensively the majority of the time, so I can see making this with only shrimp and not worrying about the size of the scallops. Simple Easter dinner served with lemon jasmine rice, sliced tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette, a hot baguette, and a wedge of fresh lemon. Shana, thanks for sharing your recipe, we thoroughly enjoyed it.
I didn't have mushrooms, but I did have red peppers so added them. This dish was so delicious without changing anything! I will definitely make it again!
Recipe is missing when to add the garlic. Guessing when cooking the seafood? Good taste but we found it to be too much pepper. Made exactly as directed would make again with those changes.
5stars love it
I was surprised at how simple yet tasty this recipe was, definitely going to make it again!
Super easy and delicious!
I added sweet peppers.. Very good dish!
I didn't have scallops so I used all shrimp. I halved the asparagus and added yellow squash. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and put it on a bed of linguini pesto genovese (tiberino brand kit). It was amazing!
I didn’t have shrimp, but it as very tasty even without them. We will definitely make again.
Used fresh parsley, extra garlic, Umami seasoning blend requiring less salt. Excellent!
I made the recipe as directed, with the only modification being the addition of extra shrimp. The stir fry was served over rice. I found additional cooking time was needed to cook the vegetables, and the final result wasn’t particularly flavorful. Perhaps additional lemon or seasoning would punch this up a notch.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections