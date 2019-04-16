Sesame Shrimp and Snow Peas Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This shrimp stir-fry is sooo tasty...quick to fix, too! You can also serve this over warmed rice noodles.

By BacardiGirl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, soy sauce, sherry, hoisin sauce, and cornstarch in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in bell pepper, onions, and garlic; fry until softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add snow peas and cook, covered, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in shrimp and fry until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken broth mixture. Bring to a boil. Stir until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve over cooked brown rice.

Cook's Note:

I have also made this with pre-cooked shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 173.2mg; sodium 860.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2020
Doubled the sauce ingredients because we like our stir-fry saucy and it was the perfect amount. I think it needs it actually. Shrimp and snow peas is always a good combo but if I were to make this again I'd cook the shrimp first to get better color on them and then put them back in the mix at the very end. Overall a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
BarelyCooks
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2020
As a heart patient I substituted and used low sodium products. The end result was very good so I will be making this again. Read More
cforesman1970
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2021
Great recipe! We loved this! I made a few minor changes: doubled sauce, used olive oil in pan to cook and added sesame oil to the sauce along with some sesame seeds. I also cooked the shrimp separately on a high heat to sear and give some color. Very tasty recipe! Read More
Susan Ridgway
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2021
Good combination of vegetables. I cooked shrimp separately, added them at end. Use vegetable oi Read More
newenglandsavages
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2021
I doubled the recipe so that we could have more sauce to put over our rice. We all agreed that maybe just a PINCH of red pepper flakes would have put this recipe over the top! Read More
