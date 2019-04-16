Sesame Shrimp and Snow Peas Stir-Fry

1 of 2

Rating: 4 stars Doubled the sauce ingredients because we like our stir-fry saucy and it was the perfect amount. I think it needs it actually. Shrimp and snow peas is always a good combo but if I were to make this again I'd cook the shrimp first to get better color on them and then put them back in the mix at the very end. Overall a good recipe. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars As a heart patient I substituted and used low sodium products. The end result was very good so I will be making this again.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! We loved this! I made a few minor changes: doubled sauce, used olive oil in pan to cook and added sesame oil to the sauce along with some sesame seeds. I also cooked the shrimp separately on a high heat to sear and give some color. Very tasty recipe!

Rating: 4 stars Good combination of vegetables. I cooked shrimp separately, added them at end. Use vegetable oi