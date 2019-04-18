Stovetop Fried Coconut Shrimp

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This do-it-yourself coconut shrimp recipe cooks quickly on your stove. I have a 9-inch skillet with slightly taller sides than usual; that's my favorite.

By Charles

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a 9-inch cast iron skillet with 1/2 inch of peanut oil. Clip a thermometer onto the side of the skillet and turn heat to medium-high; heat oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place several layers of paper towels on a platter; set aside.

  • Whisk salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl until even in color. Add cornstarch and mix until blended. Whisk eggs thoroughly in a second bowl. Mix sweetened and unsweetened coconut in a third bowl until well combined.

  • Pat shrimp dry. Dredge each shrimp in the cornstarch mixture until thoroughly coated; set on a plate. Repeat with remaining shrimp. Dip each shrimp in egg and then roll in the coconut mixture, pressing a reasonable amount of coconut onto shrimp. Return shrimp to the plate. Add more coconut as needed.

  • Place shrimp, one at a time, into the hot oil, going counterclockwise. Flip shrimp after 90 seconds. Cook until meat is opaque, another 20 to 60 seconds more. Place shrimp on the prepared platter and allow to drain while you cook the remaining shrimp. Allow the oil to return to temperature between batches.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
387 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 265.6mg; sodium 559.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Judy Finkell
Rating: 1 stars
08/26/2019
Sorry but this was terrible! Since I couldn’t review it without ratings no it, I had to give it one star. Find another recipe. Read More
Vickie
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2020
I have never tried to make Coconut Shrimp before & I had some Jumbo Tiger Shrimp in freezer deciding to take a stab at these. OMG, wow & now my own at home! Read More
