Tuna and Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.95 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This tuna and macaroni salad is a family favorite throughout the year. I like to make this the night before, refrigerate, and let the flavors blend together. Serve over lettuce or as a side dish.

By Beth Urban

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook bow-tie pasta at a boil, stirring occasionally, until almost tender, about 10 minutes. Add peas and continue cooking for 2 minutes. Drain pasta and peas and chill quickly by rinsing with cold water.

  • Transfer pasta and peas to a large bowl. Mix in tuna, celery, green onion, dill, and carrot until well blended.

  • Mix mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Blend into macaroni mixture.

Cook's Note:

You can use regular or light mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 17.8g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 283.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Relaxedindallas
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2019
I did the unthinkable and made this recipe as written. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Donna Burroughs
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2019
Delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
Beth Leath
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2019
Very tasty & easy Read More
Helpful
(1)
Nel
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2019
I added baby shrimp which was a welcome addition!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Barry Greenhill
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2019
Simply delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Anne Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2019
We decided this would be delicious with chopped apples and topped with chow mein noodles on top. This is definitely a salad we will have all Summer! Read More
Helpful
(1)
rose
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2019
I think any pasta dish like this is so good & refreshing. You can add anything to it! Very versatile. Read More
ShellVille
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2020
Followed the recipe exactly. Had to make more dressing as it was absorbed pretty quick. Very tasty. Quick meal for lake cabin living Read More
Letitia Bohner
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2021
My husband loved it and so did I. I had some left over broccoli in the refrigerator, I chopped it up and added it to the salad. Read More
