Avocado Tuna Salad
This tasty avocado tuna salad with crunchy apple, toasted walnuts, celery, red onion, and dill proves that tuna salad doesn't have to be boring! The mayo is optional in this recipe - the mashed avocado will give it a creamy texture. Serve on top of greens, or enjoy it all by itself.
Recipe Summary
Looking for a quick and easy tuna salad that's perfect for lunchtime? This avocado tuna salad is the one for you. It's packed with flavors and ingredients that will keep you full. Plus, we have good news for the mayo-haters out there: This recipe can be made mayo-free thanks to the creamy avocado.
Avocado Tuna Salad Ingredients
Here's what you'll need to make this tasty avocado tuna salad:
Tuna
Use your favorite brand of flaked light tuna.
Avocado
Make sure the avocado is ripe for the best flavor — and to make it easier to mash.
Fruits and Vegetables
This tuna salad includes apples, red onion, and celery to add extra flavors.
Walnuts
Toasted walnuts add a little crunch and depth of flavor.
Pickle Juice
Pickle juice keeps the tuna salad moist, plus adds a briney flavor.
Dijon Mustard
Dijon mustard adds a savory flavor.
Spices and Seasonings
This tuna salad includes dried dill weed, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Mayonnaise (Optional)
If you like mayo in your tuna salad, then add it. If not, it's not required because the avocado will give the tuna salad its creamy texture.
How to Make Avocado Tuna Salad
This tuna salad made with avocado is incredibly simple to make. You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:
Start by mashing the avocado, then add the rest of the ingredients. Mix together and serve over greens, on bread, or by itself.
How Long Does Avocado Tuna Salad Keep?
Avocado tuna salad will stay fresh for about three days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Can You Freeze Avocado Tuna Salad?
Unfortunately, we don't recommend freezing avocado tuna salad. Even if you don't add the mayo to the salad (which can separate in the freezer), this avocado tuna salad won't freeze very well.
Editorial contributions by Bailey Fink
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Leftovers should keep for several days in the refrigerator.