Sheet Pan Cauliflower Bake

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This healthy cauliflower sheet pan bake features scallions, olives, carrots, and feta cheese. A delicious side or vegetarian main.

By Ttt

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat and cook scallions and carrots until caramelized, about 5 minutes.

  • Spread out scallions, carrots, cauliflower, and olives on the prepared sheet pan. Season with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix to combine. Crumble feta cheese on top and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoon olive oil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Stir vegetables, reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake until vegetables are soft and feta cheese has melted, another 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 1296mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

pat bell
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2019
Made as written except I used green olives instead black olives and it was really good. Will definitely make again. Read More
Reviews:
Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2020
Great recipe! Easy to toss together and the cauliflower got a nice crispy crunch on the bottom! I added parmesan cheese to this one. And healthy too! Will make again! Read More
Pauline Kuhl
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2019
Easy to make. My partner is hanging out for me to make if again. Read More
MaryLou
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2021
This was so yummy! We made it as written, but added shrimp towards the end. Even my picky 7 year old liked it. We'll be adding it to the dinner rotation! Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
pat bell
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2019
Made as written except I used green olives instead black olives and it was really good. Will definitely make again. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2019
Made as written and we loved everything about this. Excellent recipe! Read More
Anne Crawford
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2019
Roasted all veggies and used a bleu cheese once finished also added fresh garlic and omitted garlic powder to sheet pan 10 minutes before it was done. Fantastic! Read More
1010lisalynn
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2021
Surprising flavors came through from the feta cheese. Loved it! I used 1/2 teaspoon of the Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon of Italian salad dressing mix. Also to keep it all on the sheet pan I used 2 teaspoons of olive oil brushed on the sheet pan and baked the carrots and scallions for 5 minutes. Read More
