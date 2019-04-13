Sheet Pan Cauliflower Bake

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Easy to toss together and the cauliflower got a nice crispy crunch on the bottom! I added parmesan cheese to this one. And healthy too! Will make again!

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make. My partner is hanging out for me to make if again.

Rating: 5 stars This was so yummy! We made it as written, but added shrimp towards the end. Even my picky 7 year old liked it. We'll be adding it to the dinner rotation! Thanks for a great recipe!

Rating: 5 stars Made as written except I used green olives instead black olives and it was really good. Will definitely make again.

Rating: 5 stars Made as written and we loved everything about this. Excellent recipe!

Rating: 4 stars Roasted all veggies and used a bleu cheese once finished also added fresh garlic and omitted garlic powder to sheet pan 10 minutes before it was done. Fantastic!