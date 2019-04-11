Chef John's Loco Moco

Super easy. I like my sauce a bit thicker. I did make a few changes to adjust to what I had in my hands. I used meatballs (the nasty pre-made pre-cooked you find in a bag in the supermarket that I had standing in the freezer for way too long). I used regular white onion and added red peppers, just because I had them. I used Truvia (just 1/4 of a package or else it would be too sweet), I think you could forgo the sugar at all. Then garlic because they were going bad and why not! cilantro because everything with cilantro tastes better, I used a chicken broth I make once a week, then I didn't use butter to cook but did use it at the end to get the brown butter nutty flavour, but not the burnt taste.

I would never fry an egg in butter either, I love the crispy edges that, in my case, olive oil gives it. I think this is an easy great brunch recipe. Dont forget the tabasco o Sriracha!!! Everybody liked it at the table. Recommended.