Chef John's Loco Moco

This loco moco is an amazing Hawaiian comfort food classic made by topping rice with a fried burger, which is then smothered with a rich, brown gravy and finished with a fried egg. Seriously, how did it take until 1949 for someone to think of this combination? Sometimes, we all get hangry, so this cheap, filling bowl of goodness is the perfect solution, whether you're a broke student or an older professional who wishes you were. Garnish with green onions.
I made this and it turned out pretty well. The only change was to use a brown rice/wild rice blend since we can't eat white rice any more. My burgers were 4-5 ounces so I put two on the plate topped with the egg. I let my gravy get fairly thick and I only used 1 tsp of sugar. This is a good and filling meal.
I usually LOVE your recipes/videos. Sadly, I was disappointed with your rendition of Loco Moco. This Hawaii girl has NEVER had Loco Moco without lots of carmelized onions layered over the ground beef/fish/spam. The gravy was too salty without the addition of sweet carmelized onions to offset the saltiness. I think you took a simple dish and made it way mo complex than it has to be. Come on over and I will make you real Loco Moco ;)
I have made this twice now, and it turned out amazing both times. The gravy has a great depth of flavor. I've just used minute rice each time, but I have tried to elevate it a little with seasoning. The most recent time I made it, I added garlic/onion powder, turmeric, sage, thyme, and a little chili oil. It was beautifully aromatic, and complemented the patty and gravy well!
Absolutely amazing, I did however modify slightly. I infused cara cara oranges and ginger into the rice. Loved it!!
We used a cast iron skillet and we added red/yellow onions to skillet after cooking patties then added gravy mixture. We also opted not to use the optional sugar from the ingredients. It was delicious and simple. We will definitely make this again.
As we sat down to eat I realized I forgot the ketchup. My hubby loved it anyway. He said it was a definite keeper. We love dishes with fried eggs. The eggs brought this dish up from a 3-4 star to a 5 star dish.
I wasn’t a fan of Loco moco, or at least I wasn’t impressed by the one I had from LnL over a decade ago. Made this today and hey, loco moco is pretty good! That sauce over the sticky rice makes some gooey comforting goodness. And it was SO easy and quick to make. Thanks broke college students! And of course, thanks Chef John!
Very good as always with Chef John’s recipes! The only thing I did different is add a sautéed yellow onion to the gravy like another reviewer suggested and it was A-1 (not the steak sauce). I have a new favorite easy meal!
I can't believe it took me this long to make this! So easy and yet so incredibly delicious! I made a few changes... 1) half lb patties each. 2) omitted the ketchup and sugar from the gravy... subbed in some Maggi sauce, garlic powder, onion powder. 3) omitted (okay... forgot!) the green onions. But basically the same recipe. This didn't take too long to cook or assemble. The result was insanely good. Might become a staple meal now!
Let me start off by saying this is the first time I have ever had Loco Moco so I don't have anything to compare it to but this recipe was just ok. It didn't have much flavor. My husband and I like food with lots of flavor so we didn't care for this but our daughter did like it.
I go for loco moco whenever I see it on a menu. Whether it's in Hawaii or back at home in Cali and have been let down many times. This gravy has changed my view on loco moco, My husband doesn't care for loco moco and used to wonder why I always order it, now he requests mine regularly. From now on I'll be comparing loco moco gravy to this. Granted I made a few adjustments that I think truly elevated the flavor. I use 1/2 lean ground beef & 1/2 ground pork. I also caramelize sweet onions and mix them into into the meat before searing. The onions that make it into the gravy mixture really add some glorious flavor. I love this recipe as a base for the gravy and make it at least 2x month. Thanks for the inspo Chef John! I'll never have to hunt for good loco moco again.
Excellent flavour combo... but I have a 'tip' - whenever I make a roast - (beef, chicken, turkey, pork etc.) I make a LOT of gravy....and I freeze the leftover gravy (label the lid!!!) so I have it already made & soooo flavourful for making things like this or Salisbury steak or adding to a batch of stew or meatballs or soup - wherever you want that lovely taste.
My son just recently realized he likes sunny-side up eggs. So when I saw this recipe required sunny-side up eggs, on top of a burger, on top of a bed of rice... (ALL favorite foods) .. It was a no brainer and we have a new addition to our menu. side note - I had leftover sauce and used it to sprinkle on top of some plain, sauted shrimp & veggies i had the following day for lunch - not bad!
Super easy. I like my sauce a bit thicker. I did make a few changes to adjust to what I had in my hands. I used meatballs (the nasty pre-made pre-cooked you find in a bag in the supermarket that I had standing in the freezer for way too long). I used regular white onion and added red peppers, just because I had them. I used Truvia (just 1/4 of a package or else it would be too sweet), I think you could forgo the sugar at all. Then garlic because they were going bad and why not! cilantro because everything with cilantro tastes better, I used a chicken broth I make once a week, then I didn't use butter to cook but did use it at the end to get the brown butter nutty flavour, but not the burnt taste. I would never fry an egg in butter either, I love the crispy edges that, in my case, olive oil gives it. I think this is an easy great brunch recipe. Dont forget the tabasco o Sriracha!!! Everybody liked it at the table. Recommended.
We've made this a few times following the recipe exactly, it's great. We also made it with frozen hamburger patties and a packet of brown gravy and water in place of cornstarch and beef stock, not quite the same but still very good and saves some time.
Great recipe easy to adjust for taste and creativity. I made almost exact had to replace plablano with green peppers and leave out cayenne for hubby. Sported hot sauce on mine to give it a little spice lol....having left over for breakfast YUM
Made this after watching the video on youtube. I can not begin to describe the amazing flavor this had for us. So simple and was a huge hit with my family. In fact, I am on here to print the recipe because we are making it again tonight. I will add pic later.
