Chef John's Loco Moco

This loco moco is an amazing Hawaiian comfort food classic made by topping rice with a fried burger, which is then smothered with a rich, brown gravy and finished with a fried egg. Seriously, how did it take until 1949 for someone to think of this combination? Sometimes, we all get hangry, so this cheap, filling bowl of goodness is the perfect solution, whether you're a broke student or an older professional who wishes you were. Garnish with green onions.

Recipe by Chef John

Directions

  • Season patties with salt, pepper, and cayenne; set aside.

  • Whisk together beef stock, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, cornstarch, ketchup, sugar, and sesame oil in a bowl; set aside.

  • Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook patties in the hot skillet until the bottoms are nicely browned, about 5 minutes. Flip patties; add green onions and cook until both beef and onions are browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove patties and most of green onions to a plate.

  • Pour beef stock mixture into the skillet. Stir, scraping up browned bits from the bottom, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and reserve gravy until needed.

  • Melt remaining butter in another skillet over medium heat. Add eggs to the skillet and fry side-by-side until whites are set and yolks are still runny.

  • Divide rice between 2 serving bowls. Place patties over rice, spoon gravy on top, and add fried eggs.

Chef's Notes:

I recommend using a thin 4-ounce patty because it's easier to eat and provides a better beef-to-rice-to-gravy ratio.

A beef patty is commonly used in this dish, but SPAM(R), roast pork, and seafood are also used.

