Low-Carb Keto Breakfast Muffins

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These keto muffins have only four ingredients, are low-carb, and keto-friendly. Amazingly delicious!

By Amanda T

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 8 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Blend bacon, eggs, salsa, and almond flour together in a blender on medium speed until thoroughly combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Pour mixture into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

If you use a 12-cup muffin pan or two 6-cup muffin pans and have empty spots left, fill the empty spots 3/4 full with water so they all cook evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 236.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christine Byers
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2020
Super easy recipe. I used real bacon bits instead of fresh bacon. Didn't really measure them, just eyeballed it. Everyone liked them and I will be making them again! Read More
D4rk4lm4
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2021
These once made, at first bite, did NOT like them. But I stepped back an said to myself, "I AM DOING THIS!" So, I added some salt and pepper, with a side of Avocado Salsa and BOOM! I think next time I will add some cheese to the top before they cook all the way! Read More
