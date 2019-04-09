Ham, Egg, and Cheese Quesadillas

Rating: 4.65 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delightful alternative to breakfast burritos, these quesadillas are filled with flavor-packed protein. The crunchy crust makes for the perfect bite and package with the rich and creamy egg filling and flavorful ham bites. This is the perfect portable breakfast that will keep the kids full and energized to perform well all school-day long.

By Smithfield

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 quesadillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
6

Directions

  • Scramble eggs with water, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well blended. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook eggs, stirring frequently, until scrambled to desired consistency.

  • Spread 1 teaspoon of butter over 1 tortilla and place butter-side down in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle 1/3 cup cheese over entire tortilla. Add 1/2 cup scrambled egg and 1/3 cup Smithfield® cubed ham to one side. Cook 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Fold the plain cheese side over the filled side and flip the quesadilla. Cook an additional 2 minutes or until golden and toasted. Cut into 2 or 3 pieces.

  • Repeat with remaining ingredients to make 5 more quesadillas.

Cook's Note:

To make a large batch in the oven: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Butter the outside of each tortilla and fill each with the same ingredients as listed above, starting and ending with cheese only on half. Fold each quesadilla in half and arrange on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes, flipping halfway through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 317.7mg; sodium 1213.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (27)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
5.29.19 What a nice way to style up an ordinary scrambled egg breakfast. I mixed the diced ham into the eggs when scrambling and definitely can see adding some chopped jalapeño onions bell pepper and serving with sour cream and salsa. Giving the tortilla a thin coating of butter yielded a crispy tortilla with good eye appeal. Read More
Yoly
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2019
I used Smithfield sausage instead of the ham. Delicious and so easy to make. I actually added the cooked sausage to the eggs and then topped with the cheese. Will make this again. Thank you. Read More
Paula
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2019
Such an easy breakfast (or dinner) to make. It takes the egg sandwich to a whole different level. I especially like the crunch of the tortilla shell. Read More
Jennifer Renee S
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2019
I made it once following the recipe but using ham left over from Christmas and regular tortillas. That was good. This time I didn't have any ham so I used bacon and bacon grease instead of butter (I know so healthy). I also made tater tots as hash browns and some of my fam added those into the quesadilla too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Peggianne
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2019
I really like this recipe only I would use American cheese instead of cheddar because it gives it a creaminess and also doesn t take away from the flavor of the eggs. As a rule I never use cheddar cheese with eggs. I also added onions when I was cooking the eggs and used farm fresh eggs. As always I love the Smithfield hams. Read More
Susan Newsom
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2019
I have been making this recipe for years. I have a pizza cutter so I warm the 2 tortillas on both sides and then fill with scrambled eggs grated cheddar ham and black olives and top with the second tortilla. I cut each 'sandwich' into 6 pieces. A great breakfast or lunch. They can be made ahead and refrigerated then rewarmed in a saute pan. Read More
MommaBean3
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
Great recipe! Perfect for breakfast lunch or even brunch! I made no changes but next time I may try it with sausage and pepper jack. My kids loved it too! Read More
France C
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2019
Simple recipe and very tasty! This is easy to customize with sausage or bacon instead of ham or by adding different seasonings or salsa. Spreading butter on the tortilla really adds a nice flavor too. Read More
Happyschmoopies
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2019
This was so easy to make and a great on the go breakfast! For us it was a little plain so next time I would add some sauteed onions and peppers to taste more like a Denver omelette. I think it is a great starter recipe though and would be easy to change up to your favorite fillings. Read More
