Ham, Egg, and Cheese Quesadillas

5.29.19 What a nice way to style up an ordinary scrambled egg breakfast. I mixed the diced ham into the eggs when scrambling and definitely can see adding some chopped jalapeño onions bell pepper and serving with sour cream and salsa. Giving the tortilla a thin coating of butter yielded a crispy tortilla with good eye appeal.
I used Smithfield sausage instead of the ham. Delicious and so easy to make. I actually added the cooked sausage to the eggs and then topped with the cheese. Will make this again. Thank you.
Such an easy breakfast (or dinner) to make. It takes the egg sandwich to a whole different level. I especially like the crunch of the tortilla shell.
I made it once following the recipe but using ham left over from Christmas and regular tortillas. That was good. This time I didn't have any ham so I used bacon and bacon grease instead of butter (I know so healthy). I also made tater tots as hash browns and some of my fam added those into the quesadilla too.
I really like this recipe only I would use American cheese instead of cheddar because it gives it a creaminess and also doesn t take away from the flavor of the eggs. As a rule I never use cheddar cheese with eggs. I also added onions when I was cooking the eggs and used farm fresh eggs. As always I love the Smithfield hams.
I have been making this recipe for years. I have a pizza cutter so I warm the 2 tortillas on both sides and then fill with scrambled eggs grated cheddar ham and black olives and top with the second tortilla. I cut each 'sandwich' into 6 pieces. A great breakfast or lunch. They can be made ahead and refrigerated then rewarmed in a saute pan.
Great recipe! Perfect for breakfast lunch or even brunch! I made no changes but next time I may try it with sausage and pepper jack. My kids loved it too!
Simple recipe and very tasty! This is easy to customize with sausage or bacon instead of ham or by adding different seasonings or salsa. Spreading butter on the tortilla really adds a nice flavor too.
This was so easy to make and a great on the go breakfast! For us it was a little plain so next time I would add some sauteed onions and peppers to taste more like a Denver omelette. I think it is a great starter recipe though and would be easy to change up to your favorite fillings.