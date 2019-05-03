Cheesy Bacon Lettuce Tomato Egg Bites

Rating: 4.69 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These BLT Egg Bites make the perfect weekday breakfast! It's nice to do any prep work the night before such as chopping vegetables to save some time in the mornings. The kids can take their egg bites on the go or enjoy as a meal with their favorite salsa and a side of fruit. They make quick-fix leftovers the next day too.

By Smithfield

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 egg bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and spray a 12-cup muffin tin lightly with cooking spray.

  • Crumble Smithfield® fully cooked bacon into small pieces and place into a small bowl.

  • Place eggs into a large mixing bowl. Whisk until combined. Add bacon, tomatoes, arugula, cheese, green onions, salt, hot sauce, and pepper. Whisk gently until ingredients are combined.

  • Use a 1/3 cup to pour egg mixture into prepared muffin cups. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until eggs are set. Remove and let sit for 3 to 5 minutes before transferring to serving plates. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 193mg; sodium 217mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2019
I scaled this down to 6 servings, and it still made 8 egg bites, using a standard size muffin tin. These are good, but just a bit too salty. I used Smithfield® thick cut bacon, and cooked it up myself. In hindsight, I would skip the salt in the recipe, as I feel that the bacon added enough saltiness. These would make a nice edition to a brunch table. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Cindy Watson
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2019
Used the mini cupcake size. Worked well! switched arugula for basil. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joey Joan
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2019
We loved them I made no changes except I didn't add salt. I don't normally like tomatoes with my eggs but they were very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(2)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2019
I didn't add the salt as the previous reviewer stated. I didn't have arugula on hand so I used cilantro. Great make ahead for on the go snacks and reheat well. Read More
SherrieMoe
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2019
I made it using what was available in my house: ground Turkey breakfast sausage spinach and canned diced tomatoes. Husband loves it and I will me making this again with the recipe or improvised ingredients as available Read More
Patti Ryan
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2019
Very convenient and delicious. I freeze a batch put a couple in a zip lock sandwich bag and bring to work. They thaw quickly! Read More
Chef Roy
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2019
My family and I truly liked these only thing I did was add a little bit of garlic powder I didn t use salt and I added a little bit of fresh Parmesan cheese! Read More
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
We really liked these a lot! They are easy to make and to eat! I did have trouble with them sticking to my muffin pan so I will try to grease them with Crisco rather than just use a spray and see if that helps. Making half a batch I got 8 egg muffins! I will definitely make these again! Thanks so very much! Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2019
Arugula is hard to find in my area and usually only comes in a bagged spring mix so I chose to use baby spinach instead. These turned out good and also re-heat well making them the perfect on the go breakfast for those busy weekdays. I think they could have used more cheese and will add some next time. Read More
