Cheesy Bacon Lettuce Tomato Egg Bites

I scaled this down to 6 servings, and it still made 8 egg bites, using a standard size muffin tin. These are good, but just a bit too salty. I used Smithfield® thick cut bacon, and cooked it up myself. In hindsight, I would skip the salt in the recipe, as I feel that the bacon added enough saltiness. These would make a nice edition to a brunch table.
Used the mini cupcake size. Worked well! switched arugula for basil.
We loved them I made no changes except I didn't add salt. I don't normally like tomatoes with my eggs but they were very tasty.
I didn't add the salt as the previous reviewer stated. I didn't have arugula on hand so I used cilantro. Great make ahead for on the go snacks and reheat well.
I made it using what was available in my house: ground Turkey breakfast sausage spinach and canned diced tomatoes. Husband loves it and I will me making this again with the recipe or improvised ingredients as available
Very convenient and delicious. I freeze a batch put a couple in a zip lock sandwich bag and bring to work. They thaw quickly!
My family and I truly liked these only thing I did was add a little bit of garlic powder I didn t use salt and I added a little bit of fresh Parmesan cheese!
We really liked these a lot! They are easy to make and to eat! I did have trouble with them sticking to my muffin pan so I will try to grease them with Crisco rather than just use a spray and see if that helps. Making half a batch I got 8 egg muffins! I will definitely make these again! Thanks so very much!
Arugula is hard to find in my area and usually only comes in a bagged spring mix so I chose to use baby spinach instead. These turned out good and also re-heat well making them the perfect on the go breakfast for those busy weekdays. I think they could have used more cheese and will add some next time.