Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza

Rating: 4.62 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Shouldn't the most important meal of the day take a turn at being the most delicious? We think so; and with this crispy, cheesy breakfast pizza, it can. Utilizing frozen hash browns for the crust, this morning pie is easy to make, ridiculously tasty, and totally portable. You can even prep the pizza ahead of time and simply reheat portions as you need them throughout the week. Customize with your family's favorite toppings and it's sure to be a fast favorite.

By Smithfield

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
13 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a 15 1/2- x 10 1/2-inch jelly roll pan with oil.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange potatoes in a single layer in pan. Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes.

  • Remove potatoes from oven. Use the back of a wooden spoon to flatten potatoes until the rounds touch and cover the entire pan. Continue baking until crisp, about 20 minutes.

  • While potato crust bakes, cook eggs in a nonstick skillet over medium-low, stirring often, until very soft-scrambled. Set aside.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble once cool.

  • Top crust evenly with 3/4 cup cheese. Top with scrambled eggs and bacon. Sprinkle remaining cheese over breakfast pizza. Bake until cheese is melted and bubbly, 8 to 10 minutes. Garnish with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 25.9g; cholesterol 227mg; sodium 289.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

jrtaj97
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2019
I really liked it! I will probably make it again. I used the hash brown patties since we don't have the rounds at our store. I made it without the chives since I don't have them either. I did use 10 eggs instead of 8. The next time I make it, I will probably use sausage instead of bacon, and I will use a dozen eggs as even ten wasn't quite enough. I did use the cheddar cheese , but I topped it off with a shaved Mexican 4 cheese mix. I think the possibilities are endless as to what you would like to use for toppings. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

KGora
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/31/2019
This was easy to come together and the hubby enjoyed it. I do think it needs additional egg and I added some green pepper for a little color and a boost of flavor which I think it needs. Easily adaptable by adding any additional toppings you enjoy. Hash browns didn't get as crispy as we would have liked. I served mine with salsa and it was a great addition. Read More
Helpful
(1)
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jrtaj97
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2019
I really liked it! I will probably make it again. I used the hash brown patties since we don't have the rounds at our store. I made it without the chives since I don't have them either. I did use 10 eggs instead of 8. The next time I make it, I will probably use sausage instead of bacon, and I will use a dozen eggs as even ten wasn't quite enough. I did use the cheddar cheese , but I topped it off with a shaved Mexican 4 cheese mix. I think the possibilities are endless as to what you would like to use for toppings. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2019
I used a different kind of hash brown with peppers and onions. I am sure it would have cooked better with the rounds. I seasoned the eggs with salt and pepper. Next time I think I would add some onions and green peppers to the eggs but honestly you can't mess up this recipe. Really good flavors. Read More
Helpful
(1)
KGora
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
05/31/2019
This was easy to come together and the hubby enjoyed it. I do think it needs additional egg and I added some green pepper for a little color and a boost of flavor which I think it needs. Easily adaptable by adding any additional toppings you enjoy. Hash browns didn't get as crispy as we would have liked. I served mine with salsa and it was a great addition. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Staci
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
Loved this breakfast pizza! It was such a neat twist. I used regular tater tots which smooshed into the pan easily with a rubber spatula after the first 10 min of baking. I also added a little diced bell pepper and onion simply because I already had it in the fridge. I used Smithfield Anytime Favorites diced ham as well as crumbled bacon. Everyone in the family raved about it! This is a keeper recipe for sure! Thanks Smithfield! Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2019
5.23.19 Loved this! We gave ours a good shot of sriracha which elevated the flavor even more. I will add more eggs in the future because I didn t have quite enough to adequately cover all of the potatoes (maybe I flattened too much?). Also would suggest really undercooking your eggs because they re going into a very hot oven to cook for another 8-10 minutes so you might end up with rubbery scrambled eggs if overcooked. This one s a keeper and I can see this as a good breakfast for overnight visitors. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2019
This is super easy full of flavor and perfect for a busy weeknight. I mean who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? This is one the kiddo's will love and adults too. Smithfield bacon is the bomb! Definitely a keeper and 5 stars all the way! Read More
Advertisement
Big Red
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2019
I used turkey bacon and as Chef Mo suggested cooked my eggs with chopped red bell pepper and onion. Topped with a splash of Tabasco sauce. I'd prefer if this dish had an extra spicy kick to it maybe chopped jalapeno or red pepper flakes. Read More
Sara
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2019
I made this and loved the crust but the rest of it was bland. Next time maybe red peppers or green chilis. Read More
Dinka
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2019
I added a few veggies red peppers and mushrooms and it is awesome! So nice to grab a square out in the morning heat it up and have a ready made good breakfast. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022