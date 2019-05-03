Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza

I really liked it! I will probably make it again. I used the hash brown patties since we don't have the rounds at our store. I made it without the chives since I don't have them either. I did use 10 eggs instead of 8. The next time I make it, I will probably use sausage instead of bacon, and I will use a dozen eggs as even ten wasn't quite enough. I did use the cheddar cheese , but I topped it off with a shaved Mexican 4 cheese mix. I think the possibilities are endless as to what you would like to use for toppings. Enjoy!
I used a different kind of hash brown with peppers and onions. I am sure it would have cooked better with the rounds. I seasoned the eggs with salt and pepper. Next time I think I would add some onions and green peppers to the eggs but honestly you can't mess up this recipe. Really good flavors.
This was easy to come together and the hubby enjoyed it. I do think it needs additional egg and I added some green pepper for a little color and a boost of flavor which I think it needs. Easily adaptable by adding any additional toppings you enjoy. Hash browns didn't get as crispy as we would have liked. I served mine with salsa and it was a great addition.
Loved this breakfast pizza! It was such a neat twist. I used regular tater tots which smooshed into the pan easily with a rubber spatula after the first 10 min of baking. I also added a little diced bell pepper and onion simply because I already had it in the fridge. I used Smithfield Anytime Favorites diced ham as well as crumbled bacon. Everyone in the family raved about it! This is a keeper recipe for sure! Thanks Smithfield!
5.23.19 Loved this! We gave ours a good shot of sriracha which elevated the flavor even more. I will add more eggs in the future because I didn t have quite enough to adequately cover all of the potatoes (maybe I flattened too much?). Also would suggest really undercooking your eggs because they re going into a very hot oven to cook for another 8-10 minutes so you might end up with rubbery scrambled eggs if overcooked. This one s a keeper and I can see this as a good breakfast for overnight visitors.
This is super easy full of flavor and perfect for a busy weeknight. I mean who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? This is one the kiddo's will love and adults too. Smithfield bacon is the bomb! Definitely a keeper and 5 stars all the way!
I used turkey bacon and as Chef Mo suggested cooked my eggs with chopped red bell pepper and onion. Topped with a splash of Tabasco sauce. I'd prefer if this dish had an extra spicy kick to it maybe chopped jalapeno or red pepper flakes.
I made this and loved the crust but the rest of it was bland. Next time maybe red peppers or green chilis.
I added a few veggies red peppers and mushrooms and it is awesome! So nice to grab a square out in the morning heat it up and have a ready made good breakfast.