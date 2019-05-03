Hash Brown Breakfast Pizza

1 of 21

Rating: 4 stars I really liked it! I will probably make it again. I used the hash brown patties since we don't have the rounds at our store. I made it without the chives since I don't have them either. I did use 10 eggs instead of 8. The next time I make it, I will probably use sausage instead of bacon, and I will use a dozen eggs as even ten wasn't quite enough. I did use the cheddar cheese , but I topped it off with a shaved Mexican 4 cheese mix. I think the possibilities are endless as to what you would like to use for toppings. Enjoy! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I used a different kind of hash brown with peppers and onions. I am sure it would have cooked better with the rounds. I seasoned the eggs with salt and pepper. Next time I think I would add some onions and green peppers to the eggs but honestly you can't mess up this recipe. Really good flavors. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This was easy to come together and the hubby enjoyed it. I do think it needs additional egg and I added some green pepper for a little color and a boost of flavor which I think it needs. Easily adaptable by adding any additional toppings you enjoy. Hash browns didn't get as crispy as we would have liked. I served mine with salsa and it was a great addition. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this breakfast pizza! It was such a neat twist. I used regular tater tots which smooshed into the pan easily with a rubber spatula after the first 10 min of baking. I also added a little diced bell pepper and onion simply because I already had it in the fridge. I used Smithfield Anytime Favorites diced ham as well as crumbled bacon. Everyone in the family raved about it! This is a keeper recipe for sure! Thanks Smithfield!

Rating: 5 stars 5.23.19 Loved this! We gave ours a good shot of sriracha which elevated the flavor even more. I will add more eggs in the future because I didn t have quite enough to adequately cover all of the potatoes (maybe I flattened too much?). Also would suggest really undercooking your eggs because they re going into a very hot oven to cook for another 8-10 minutes so you might end up with rubbery scrambled eggs if overcooked. This one s a keeper and I can see this as a good breakfast for overnight visitors.

Rating: 5 stars This is super easy full of flavor and perfect for a busy weeknight. I mean who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? This is one the kiddo's will love and adults too. Smithfield bacon is the bomb! Definitely a keeper and 5 stars all the way!

Rating: 4 stars I used turkey bacon and as Chef Mo suggested cooked my eggs with chopped red bell pepper and onion. Topped with a splash of Tabasco sauce. I'd prefer if this dish had an extra spicy kick to it maybe chopped jalapeno or red pepper flakes.

Rating: 4 stars I made this and loved the crust but the rest of it was bland. Next time maybe red peppers or green chilis.