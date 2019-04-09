Easy Breakfast Pita Pizzas

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars This was quick and easy. Added ranch dressing for the 'sauce' and some bell pepper. We really enjoyed this for breakfast and plan on making again.

Rating: 5 stars A very delicious breakfast. I really enjoyed these with the pitas and might even try naan flat bread next time.

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I really enjoyed all the flavors and textures of this dish. I wasn't certain if the Smithfield breakfast sausage would contribute enough spices and salt so I used garlic salt and black pepper to season the eggs. That's the only additions I added. We also suggest using flat bread the type one would use for wraps the thinner ones. The pita was too much bread for us making it difficult to cut through without losing the toppings. All in all very good Smithfield!

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! I used a tortilla shell for a thin crust (less carbs version) and kale (because I had it leftover). So yummy easy and quick. Make ahead a few and keep warm in the oven on low until ready to serve. The recipe is very versatile where you can top the breakfast pizza with any ingredients you prefer. Drizzle some sriracha on top for a spicy egg pizza & serve for dinner. I will be making this again.

Rating: 5 stars So good and so easy to make too! I used two Smithfield sausage patties instead of the links and it worked great! I would definitely make these again!