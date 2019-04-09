Easy Breakfast Pita Pizzas

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This easy-to-make Breakfast Pita Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, from the pickiest kid to the hungriest parent. It's fun to construct, quick to bake, and the sausage is the star.

By Smithfield

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 pizzas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place Smithfield® breakfast sausage in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, chopping sausage and turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Cook and stir onion in the same skillet until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Heat olive oil in the skillet. Pour in eggs and cook, stirring occasionally, until set, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Place pita breads on lined baking sheet. Top with sausage, scrambled eggs, tomato, and spinach. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese over toppings.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted, about 10 minutes. Serve garnished with avocado slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 210.8mg; sodium 436mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MBrown
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2019
This was quick and easy. Added ranch dressing for the 'sauce' and some bell pepper. We really enjoyed this for breakfast and plan on making again. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MBrown
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2019
This was quick and easy. Added ranch dressing for the 'sauce' and some bell pepper. We really enjoyed this for breakfast and plan on making again. Read More
B. Tario
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
A very delicious breakfast. I really enjoyed these with the pitas and might even try naan flat bread next time. Read More
Cathy Myers
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2019
My husband and I really enjoyed all the flavors and textures of this dish. I wasn't certain if the Smithfield breakfast sausage would contribute enough spices and salt so I used garlic salt and black pepper to season the eggs. That's the only additions I added. We also suggest using flat bread the type one would use for wraps the thinner ones. The pita was too much bread for us making it difficult to cut through without losing the toppings. All in all very good Smithfield! Read More
Advertisement
tcasa
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2019
I loved this! I used a tortilla shell for a thin crust (less carbs version) and kale (because I had it leftover). So yummy easy and quick. Make ahead a few and keep warm in the oven on low until ready to serve. The recipe is very versatile where you can top the breakfast pizza with any ingredients you prefer. Drizzle some sriracha on top for a spicy egg pizza & serve for dinner. I will be making this again. Read More
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2019
So good and so easy to make too! I used two Smithfield sausage patties instead of the links and it worked great! I would definitely make these again! Read More
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2019
These are quite delicious. The recipe doesn t say when to add the onion so I just added them to the egg. Next time I ll stuff all the filling inside the pita. This way it will be easier to eat. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022