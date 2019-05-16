Asian-Inspired Green Beans

Rating: 4.67 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an easy-to-make green bean side dish that tastes absolutely wonderful with anything. It is even good over some steamed white rice with a little sauce drizzled over it. So yummy and quick to make!

By Eireann

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat for 1 minute. Add garlic; cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly to keep garlic from browning. Add green beans and saute, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low; add soy sauce, chili sauce, sesame oil, and pepper. Stir and cover. Cook until green beans are tender, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Substitute butter for the olive oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 2g; sodium 465.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Barb Howorth
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2019
Fabulous taste and it made the kitchen smell great!! Read More
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2019
I can sum up this recipe with one word, "Wow!" Who knew that such simple ingredients could taste so good. Shhh...don't tell anyone I add a little extra chili sauce. This recipe goes into my TNT file. Thank you for the recipe Eireann. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cricket Owens
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2019
very very good side dish or snack option Read More
dw kla
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2019
Will make again Read More
Advertisement
Nikki Whitsel
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2021
Made these for my mother. She loved them! Read More
Jacqueline Fowler
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2019
An excellent side dish especially with an Asian menu. Read More
clc408
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2021
Very good flavor and easy to make. My experience is that they took about 20 minutes to cook on medium heat. We like tender-crisp veggies but these were still hard after 10 minutes. Read More
Advertisement
Barb Howorth
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2019
Fabulous taste and it made the kitchen smell great!! Read More
Carm Moscarello
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2019
Yum Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022