Asian-Inspired Green Beans
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 57
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.6g 5 %
carbohydrates: 9g 3 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 1.7g
fat: 2g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.3g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 789.2IU 16 %
niacin equivalents: 1.5mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 18.8mg 31 %
folate: 43.1mcg 11 %
calcium: 45.4mg 5 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 32.2mg 12 %
potassium: 259.2mg 7 %
sodium: 465.1mg 19 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 17.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved