World's Best Lemon Blueberry Muffins

If you're looking for a lemon blueberry muffin recipe that is moist and not overly sweet, this is the one for you. I swear by this recipe!

Recipe by SonicBoom

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 16 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine sugar, milk, sour cream, butter, eggs, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended. Fold in the flour mixture until batter is just moistened. Fold in blueberries; avoid overmixing because batter will turn purple.

  • Fill muffin cups 3/4 full of batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 339mg. Full Nutrition
