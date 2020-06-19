World's Best Lemon Blueberry Muffins
If you're looking for a lemon blueberry muffin recipe that is moist and not overly sweet, this is the one for you. I swear by this recipe!
Perfect!! It is blueberry season here in Michigan and this is the third blueberry muffin recipe I used in the past week. They are definitely the best! My family loved them and agreed they were bakery quality. They were moist with the perfect amount of lemon taste. I added a lemon glaze (lemon juice & powdered sugar) to add a bit more sweetness. Yum!Read More
As a blueberry muffin it was OK, however, as a LEMON muffin it was not good. This is a large amount of batter (19 muffins?) and 1 tablespoon of zest adds 0 lemon flavor. I was suspicious that it did not call for any lemon juice or extract but I always make a first time recipe exactly as written. Then, as my Dad used to say, we make it right. The next time I would add both extract and juice, when I make a lemon recipe I want it to say LEMON!!! ! also have a problem with the idea of 19??? muffins; who makes 19 muffins??? And one thing about baking with blueberries, in addition to folding them into the batter gently, shake them up with flour and they won't sink to the bottom of the muffin or turn the batter purple.Read More
Love these muffins. I added a teaspoon of lemon juice to the batter because we love lemon. They were really good.
These are good muffins. I added the juice of the lemon I had zested. This added a nice lemon flavor to the muffins. I would recommend adding lemon juice to it. It makes a lot of muffins. I had 28 small/medium muffins. I also used 2 cups of blueberries because that is the portion I had in the freezer. I liked the extra blueberries in it.
Turned out great! Used fresh blueberries and topped with simple lemon icing. Had enough for 12 muffins and a 9x5" loaf. Will make again!
I followed the recipe and would not change a thing. I did use a Meyer lemon and it gave it an extra sweet boost.
I made these today and OMG! They are amazingly delish! I dis add some lemon juice to the batter as someone else suggested. I was kinda wondering how they would turn out as the batter was rather thick, no need to worry! So good! I did get 22 muffins.
Wonderful recipe. I threw in lemon juice and they were so delicious.
Makes at least 24 muffins
Yummy! Made them with my grandson who loves lemon blueberry. Turned out moist and tasty.
add more lemon a lil juice
These were good standard blueberry muffins. Like others have suggested, I added 2 cups of blueberries to my batter. I also did the juice and zest of one lemon, however there was no lemon flavor in the muffins. This recipe made 24 muffins and for some reason my muffin tops never browned but were fully baked.
This is the best blueberry muffin I have ever made. I put in 2 cups of frozen blueberries mixed with a little of the flour mixture. I love the lemon flavor (I added zest & juice of 1 lemon and decreased milk the same amount of liquid). I made a sugar & lemon juice glaze for the top. These are delicious!
First time worked out great! Unintentionally used one and a half cups sugar and not one and one third cup. Didn't harm the finished muffins. Very good.
Just made them very delicious, fluffy and moist. I forgot to add blueberries to first batch so we'll call these lemon zest muffins and I to added an extra 1\2 tsp. of lemon juice. Yum Yum!!!
I made this as written and added a lemon glaze after they cooled. They were pretty bland and didn't taste much like lemon or blueberry. Mine also didn't look anything like the picture - that could be on me though. :-)
Used fresh blueberries instead of frozen. My 13 year old son and I made these together. They are delicious.
I give the batter that I tasted just before I put them in the oven, 5 stars! I can only imagine how good they’re going to be cooked! I used Meyer lemons for my zest and doubled the recipe.
Best muffins EVER! ALTERED: I used 1 cup of coconut flour and 2 cups of unbleached white flour. I added the juice of one lemon to the milk.
Wonderful recipe! My family love the muffins!
As a retired baker, I’d call this more of a blueberry cupcake as the batter is not spongy, it is much thinner than a muffin batter. Also muffin recipient use pastry flour not standard all purpose. However, they came out more than fine, quite tasty. I made 30! Had to run some to my daughter’s family, way too many for one small household!
This recipe made very moist and delicious muffins. Large amount of batter too. I made muffins a a few mini loaves. I added 1T chia seeds and 1T lemon juice to the batter. I found baking time to be at about 15-20 minutes .
It was okay. They taste more like a biscuit than muffin. Not sweet at all. Should have known by the title, World's Best is usually not. I use a lot of Allrecipes recipes, but this one is out.
It made 24. Very moist.
These were good (the family is eating them up fast!) but personally I think the recipe needed a lot more lemon flavour. I will zest two lemons and add some lemon juice (about 1/4 cup, I'm thinking) next time. As the current recipe sits I'm giving it a four out of five stars.
We liked these! Great flavor! My first batch were a tad dry, so I watched closely and pulled them a couple minutes early!
I've tried many blueberry muffin recipes. This is our favorite. The lemon zest and sour cream make all the difference. My family loved them. Note: Yields more than the recipe states. It makes 22-24 large muffins.
It was much better than I imagined, but I made a few botches as I ran out of flour and sour cream, and forgot the butter until the last minute. As a result I had to sub 2 c flour and 1 cup coconut flour. Reduced to 1/4 cup sour cream and added extra 100 g milk. Also sub butter with 1/4 oil. I added the lemon juice after the mixing to prevent the milk from curdling. I also use half sugar and half splenda. So overall I can’t really say i made this recipe....more like “inspired”. XD The issue I have with this recipe is that it is really for 12 jumbo muffin pans and not cupcake size muffin. I ended up with extra batter and I bake them in a mini cake pan. Also the liquid instructions could be much better. Mix egg first, then butter, then sour cream. After that add sugar, then finally milk. That way you won’t get all these lumps. Before you mix in the dry ingredients. Everything else is great!
I tried this instead of my usual recipe for BB muffins. These were good...not too sweet but sweetened up a little with a lemon glaze.
This recipe is apparently for 16 JUMBO muffins. I got 34 regular sized muffins. I usually use the jumbo for my other recipe so I guess I should have known when I see 3 1/2c flour. I also didn't have any sour cream so I substituted plain Greek Yogurt .
I used salted butter and cut the salt to 1/4tsp. When I took the muffins out of the oven I drizzled powdered sugar mixed with the juice of the zested lemon over each muffin. This recipe made 12 normal muffins and 14 mini muffins. Very delicious & loaded with berries. The picture is what's left.
Disappointing. They were very dry. I was leary of using melted butter. Normally, recipes call for room temperature butter creamed with the sugar, then add the rest of the wet ingredients It leaked out and all the paper wrappers were soaked in grease.
This is a good recipe. I like the addition of the sour cream. I thought it needed a lot more lemon.
Since it's just the two of us, I split the recipe in half and used mini loaf pan. Made 7 mini loafs. Based on other reviews, I used the zest and juice from one large lemon to give it a more lemony flavor. That worked great. I also added 1 cup of coconut and 2/3 cup of broken pecon pieces to give it more texture. No icing. They are GREAT! My husband and I both rate them 5 stars!
These muffins are just what I was looking for. Moist, golden tops and delicious! I squeezed a little
I made this recipe and it’s as stated not very sweet at all I couldn’t taste the lemon but I should have added lemon juice as suggested. I added extra sugar based on others responses and it still not sweet very bland. Also it makes a lot of muffins my batch made 24 plus.
This was a great recipe. I used a teaspoon of lemon extract and fresh blueberries in the batter kept everything else the same. Came out with a wonderful lemon blueberry taste. Made lemon glaze for the top. Yummy 😋
Muffins turned out great and I used fresh strawberry pieces I cut and froze first. Made a 1c. powdered sugar, 2Tbl. fresh lemon juice & 1tsp. lemon peel glaze. 💛
I followed the recipe and seriously cannot see why these are called the "world's best!" A lot of ingredients for just an ok muffin. Baking time was too long and muffins were not sweet. The reviews that say that the muffins were great tweeked the recipe. I'll stick to my own recipe next time.
The whole family loved this recipe and it was super easy!
Made these muffins today . They are light and fluffy. I used fresh blueberries, and they turned out beautifully. Using regular muffin liners, this recipe made 2- 1/2 dozen.
Very moist and delicious muffin. Could use more lemon flavor and I will use some lemon juice and extract next time I make them. Also will cut the recipe in half next time as it makes a huge amount of batter.
These turned out just great. Easy to make; would benefit from the juice of a lemon. I prefer my muffins plain without any icing or topping. Will definitely make again.
Didn’t change a thing with ingredients, but just sprayed the pan or used Crisco instead of cups. Also I made 12 large and 42 smaller size cupcakes from the recipe. Definitely don’t mix the blueberries in too much, I kept some dough rather “white” and added the blueberry mixture to the top and some inside.
We absolutely loved these! I did add the juice of the lemon since it was there & naked already, but I think they’d be just as good (though less lemony) without. Thank you for sharing a fantastic recipe!
16 Beautiful light and tasty lemon blueberry muffins just as the recipe promises. I uses fresh blueberries 2 cups and 1/4cup lemon juice as suggested by other reviewers. My eggs were not very big so I added 1/4cup egg creations ( egg white, no fat) and drizzled some lemon glaze over top. A yummy success for my friends coming over for a cuppa and treats!
Super easy and the whole family loved these.
Haven't tried it yet!!!
I don't see any reference for the glaze as shown in the photo. How was that made?
Made exactly as directed. Lovely and brown on top, and a gooey mess underneath. Waste of ingredients. I used frozen blueberries btw.
My family loved these muffins. I did swap the sour cream for nonfat greek yogurt and the butter for melted coconut oil, just to make them a bit healthier. Also I weigh the flour for a more accurate measurement
(3 1/4 cup = 390 oz). Very yummy!
While they don’t taste bad they’re really not good. Definitely not a muffin or a cupcake taste. I feel like I wasted very expensive ingredients on something my family may or may not eat!
