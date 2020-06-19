World's Best Lemon Blueberry Muffins

It was much better than I imagined, but I made a few botches as I ran out of flour and sour cream, and forgot the butter until the last minute. As a result I had to sub 2 c flour and 1 cup coconut flour. Reduced to 1/4 cup sour cream and added extra 100 g milk. Also sub butter with 1/4 oil. I added the lemon juice after the mixing to prevent the milk from curdling. I also use half sugar and half splenda. So overall I can’t really say i made this recipe....more like “inspired”. XD The issue I have with this recipe is that it is really for 12 jumbo muffin pans and not cupcake size muffin. I ended up with extra batter and I bake them in a mini cake pan. Also the liquid instructions could be much better. Mix egg first, then butter, then sour cream. After that add sugar, then finally milk. That way you won’t get all these lumps. Before you mix in the dry ingredients. Everything else is great!