Sticky Orange Marmalade Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are mixed with a sweet and spicy orange marmalade sauce and baked in the oven to perfection.

By Bibi

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place an oven rack in the center of the oven and another oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Blot chicken wing pieces with a paper towel and place in a gallon-sized resealable bag.

  • Combine orange marmalade, five-spice powder, sesame oil, avocado oil, ginger, sambal oelek, garlic, salt, and white pepper in a blender; blend until smooth. Add marinade to chicken wings in the bag, squeeze out all the air, and seal. Squish chicken wings around in the sealed bag until well coated with marinade.

  • Place coated chicken wings in a single layer on the prepared sheet pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the center rack for 30 minutes. Flip and bake an additional 30 minutes. Remove from the oven.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler. Broil chicken wings until they sizzle and turn a deep brown color, watching carefully so they don't burn, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the oven. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 797.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
