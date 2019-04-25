Easy Gumbo Soup

This thick gumbo soup combines smoked sausage, chicken, tomatoes, rice, and okra for a delicious and hearty meal. It's great to serve with cornbread muffins or garlic toast.

By westvalleyval

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil over medium heat in a large stock pot. Add garlic, celery, bell peppers, onion, oregano, Creole seasoning, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Sprinkle flour over vegetable mixture and mix well. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour in chicken stock, water, rice, okra, sausage, tomatoes, and hot sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until sausage is heated through and vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in cooked chicken and heat through, about 5 minutes more. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 25g; cholesterol 78.3mg; sodium 862.1mg. Full Nutrition
