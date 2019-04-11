Granny's Okra Soup

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious beef and vegetable soup that is a variation on the okra and tomato-based soup my great-grandmother used to make on the farm in Alabama. It's great with fresh or canned veggies, works with just about any alterations - I use fresh, locally-grown ingredients and it's always amazing. All ingredient measurements are approximate. The important thing about Granny's okra soup is that the tomato is the main ingredient, but okra, lima beans and potatoes are important too. Adding or subtracting other vegetables to taste or based on availability is perfectly acceptable.

By Jenn

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, lima beans, okra, potatoes, corn, green beans, carrots, and tomato paste in a large soup pot. Pour chicken stock over mixture and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer until vegetables begin to soften, about 15 minutes.

  • Season ground beef with garlic powder, celery salt, and onion powder. Set aside.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic when butter stops bubbling; cook and stir for 1 minute. Spread ground beef evenly in the pan. Cook until it has a nice brown sear, stirring minimally to end up with mostly medium-sized chunks, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain skillet and add beef, onions, and garlic to the soup pot.

  • Bring soup mixture to a boil; reduce heat to simmer, cover, and cook until vegetables and beef have cooked down, 1 to 2 hours.

Cook's Notes:

For extra taste but more fat, add 1/2 tablespoon bacon grease.

While you can eat it at any point after an hour or so of cooking, I like the vegetables to be mostly broken down so it's more the consistency of gumbo.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 1352.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Mindy
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2020
This was a great recipe. I gave some to a few friends and they loved it also. Am going to add some yellow squash and zucchini next time that I have in my freezer. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
