Chicken Pesto Saladizza

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe was developed by my 10-year old daughter, based on one of her favorite flatbread sandwiches. She calls it a 'Saladizza' because it is a salad on a pizza! This recipe is fresh, nutritious, and delicious. This is a great meal for lunch or dinner.

By innermuse

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 7-inch saladizzas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Brush the surface of each flatbread round with olive oil. Flip over and spread 1 tablespoon spinach pesto and 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese over each.

  • Place flatbreads oiled-side down on the grill. Cook until cheese melts, 2 to 3 minutes. Place flatbreads on a heat-proof plate. Top each with 1 cup romaine lettuce, 2 1/2 ounces grilled chicken, 1/4 of the tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Notes:

You can use any prepared chicken that you have on hand: rotisserie, slow cooked, poached, baked, etc.

These can also be oven-baked for 3 to 5 minutes at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

You can find a recipe for spinach pesto on my profile.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 35.4g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 818.9mg. Full Nutrition
