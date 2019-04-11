Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These oven-baked chicken breasts require minimal preparation and minimal ingredients. The result is a lovely stuffed chicken breast with incredible flavors.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Cut a shallow pocket into each chicken breast using a sharp knife.

    Advertisement

  • Stuff each chicken breast with chopped tomatoes, sliced mozzarella, and about 2 tablespoons pesto. Mix cantanzaro herbs and garlic salt in a small bowl and sprinkle each chicken breast evenly with herb mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 115mg; sodium 1326.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022