Caprese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 452
% Daily Value *
protein: 45.2g 90 %
carbohydrates: 6.7g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 1.9g
fat: 26.9g 41 %
saturated fat: 10.5g 53 %
cholesterol: 115mg 38 %
vitamin a iu: 1033.2IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 19.7mg 151 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 43 %
vitamin c: 8.6mg 14 %
folate: 25.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 693.7mg 69 %
iron: 2.7mg 15 %
magnesium: 61mg 22 %
potassium: 477.8mg 13 %
sodium: 1326.7mg 53 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 242.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
