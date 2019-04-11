Baked BBQ Chicken Tenders
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 175.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.8g 48 %
carbohydrates: 12.1g 4 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 5.4g
fat: 2.9g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.8g 4 %
cholesterol: 64.7mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 69.5IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 15.1mg 116 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 31 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 3.8mcg 1 %
calcium: 37.9mg 4 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 27mg 10 %
potassium: 265.2mg 7 %
sodium: 1339.6mg 54 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 26.5
