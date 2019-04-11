Baked BBQ Chicken Tenders

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These chicken tenders have a barbecue base but are elevated with a decidedly Asian influence. I use Savory Spice® Asian Delight BBQ Rub, which is different from Chinese five-spice.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8x8-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

  • Combine barbeque sauce, barbeque seasoning, and caramel sauce in a shallow dish. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture.

  • Dip each chicken tender into the barbeque sauce mixture and coat thoroughly. Place in the prepared casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. Baste with reserved sauce and continue baking for 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 64.7mg; sodium 1339.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

carolanderson8181@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2019
I have become obsessed with chicken tenders so tried this recipe. First time I made it, the suggested Asian spice rub was not available at my grocery store so I substituted a Vietnamese dry rub they carried. It was just ok. But I took a chance and ordered the suggested spice online and wow did it make a difference! Loved the recipe second time around. I double the sauce because I buy a larger package of tenders. Very tasty, easy to do, moist chicken---what's not to like! Read More
Vch
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2020
Big taste for the effort! Read More
carolanderson8181@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2019
I have become obsessed with chicken tenders so tried this recipe. First time I made it, the suggested Asian spice rub was not available at my grocery store so I substituted a Vietnamese dry rub they carried. It was just ok. But I took a chance and ordered the suggested spice online and wow did it make a difference! Loved the recipe second time around. I double the sauce because I buy a larger package of tenders. Very tasty, easy to do, moist chicken---what's not to like! Read More
Nathanael Morin
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2020
Needed a quick simple recipe for dinner and found this! I liked it. Made my own BBQ seasoning though and it was slightly spicy. Read More
