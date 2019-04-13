Keto Open-Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu

I usually don’t write reviews but I had to on this recipe. I followed the instructions and it came out sooo good . For anybody on Keto this is a keeper. Thanks for sharing this. I most definitely will make this again
Great recipe! I did not season the chicken, but added 1/2 tsp of kosher salt and 1/4 tsp ground pepper to the dry mix. I also used grated Parmesan from a can, and it turned out really well. I will definitely make this again, and may add some crushed rosemary next time.
This was yummy, I have made it a couple of times now. I did add a little extra to the seasonings of the flour dredge, some smoked paprika, onion powder, salt and pepper, just to our taste. I will make this again and again. My family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe!
This dish was AMAZING (and husband approved - which is a WIN in my house!)! Very simple and quick, but also very tasty! I think next time I'm going to spice up my breading a little bit more, and possibly add a little more mustard, but overall, great recipe!
