Keto Open-Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu

All the flavors of traditional cordon bleu but keto friendly and much easier to assemble since there is no stuffing or rolling involved.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Season chicken cutlets with salt and pepper; set aside.

  • Whisk eggs and Dijon mustard together in a shallow bowl. Combine almond flour, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken cutlets into egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge with almond flour mixture, then set on a plate.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken cutlets and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip over and cook until chicken is no longer pink inside and the juices are running clear, 3 to 4 minutes more.

  • Place chicken cutlets on a baking sheet. Top with slices of ham and cover with shredded Swiss cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes:

You can buy chicken cutlets or make your own by butterflying chicken breasts open and pounding them thin.

Feel free to use pre-shredded cheese, but I prefer to shred my own since it melts much better.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 46.3g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 43.8g; cholesterol 204.2mg; sodium 679.4mg. Full Nutrition
