Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

Very good, no complaints, next time I’ll add about double the honey to make the glaze more glazy I did 5 lbs for 4 Adults and 4 Kids only a Couple small Pieces left over! Definitely make it again!
Absolutely delicious. 2 1/2 lb for 6 people. I applied the rub 2 hours before searing.
Delicious grilling recipe. Made exactly as written and turned out perfectly.
Make sure you marinate it. I didn't and it was like eating plain pork. I will try it again after letting it sit overnight.
This was easy and tasty, but we over-cooked it on the grill so not as juicy as we'd hoped. Will definitely make it again!
Moist, flavorful and easy. What more can you ask for?
This recipe is a nice detour from what I consider to be classic pork tenderloin seasoning (applesauce, soy sauce, etc.). The balsamic vinegar, paprika and chili powder add such a lovely flavour and I had a really hard time not eating the entire tenderloin because it tasted so good! This recipe is definitely worth a try!
I didn't change much, but I did omit the paprika because I cooked this on a pellet smoker/grill at 375° for about 45 minutes (I like pork a little in the well done side). My husband is raving about how delicious it is! That's a big win for me!
It was absolutely delicious but 20 minutes on the grill was too long for my small tenderloins (approximately 1.25 lbs each). I will adjust next time.