Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

Rating: 4.65 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is such a tender and juicy pork tenderloin! We love this one and rarely have leftovers!

By MCabrera75

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix garlic, onion, and chili powders with paprika and salt. Rub mixture all over pork tenderloin.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add pork and sear until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Wrap tenderloin in aluminum foil.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Grill the pork in its foil for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mix balsamic vinegar, honey, mustard together with the remaining olive oil. Unwrap pork on the grill and liberally brush the glaze on all sides. Continue grilling, brushing on more glaze, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), about 10 minutes more.

  • Allow to rest at room temperature for 5 minutes before cutting. Drizzle with any remaining glaze if desired.

Cook's Note:

Original recipe is suitable for a 3- to 4-pound tenderloin.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and cooking times when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 380.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (17)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Larry
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2019
Very good, no complaints, next time I’ll add about double the honey to make the glaze more glazy I did 5 lbs for 4 Adults and 4 Kids only a Couple small Pieces left over! Definitely make it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Larry
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2019
Very good, no complaints, next time I’ll add about double the honey to make the glaze more glazy I did 5 lbs for 4 Adults and 4 Kids only a Couple small Pieces left over! Definitely make it again! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Fern
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2019
Absolutely delicious. 2 1/2 lb for 6 people. I applied the rub 2 hours before searing. Read More
Helpful
(4)
fabeveryday
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2019
Delicious grilling recipe. Made exactly as written and turned out perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Louise
Rating: 3 stars
10/02/2020
Make sure you marinate it. I didn't and it was like eating plain pork. I will try it again after letting it sit overnight. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jennifer Alling
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2020
This was easy and tasty, but we over-cooked it on the grill so not as juicy as we'd hoped. Will definitely make it again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Patrick
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2020
Moist, flavorful and easy. What more can you ask for? Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Julia Renaud
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2020
This recipe is a nice detour from what I consider to be classic pork tenderloin seasoning (applesauce, soy sauce, etc.). The balsamic vinegar, paprika and chili powder add such a lovely flavour and I had a really hard time not eating the entire tenderloin because it tasted so good! This recipe is definitely worth a try! Read More
Vanessa Willison
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2020
I didn't change much, but I did omit the paprika because I cooked this on a pellet smoker/grill at 375° for about 45 minutes (I like pork a little in the well done side). My husband is raving about how delicious it is! That's a big win for me! Read More
Julie Cox
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2020
It was absolutely delicious but 20 minutes on the grill was too long for my small tenderloins (approximately 1.25 lbs each). I will adjust next time. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022