Easy Homemade Mayonnaise

Creamy homemade mayonnaise is easy to make with just a few ingredients and an immersion blender. After realizing how quick it is and how much better it tastes, I will never buy store-bought again!

Recipe by Dishing It

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place oil, egg, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

  • Use a hand-held immersion blender to blend mixture until fully emulsified, taking care not to over-blend. Store in a tightly closed container; refrigerate until using.

Tips

You can substitute avocado oil for olive oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 170.2mg. Full Nutrition
