Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise
I have had this roasted garlic mayonnaise at a local restaurant and loved it. It took me four times to perfect it and get it right but here it is. This is great with a grilled artichoke.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also use a blender to combine the ingredients, but not all blenders work as the blades are too high. If you have a handheld immersion blender, feel free to use that instead.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 64mg. Full Nutrition