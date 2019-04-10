Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise

I have had this roasted garlic mayonnaise at a local restaurant and loved it. It took me four times to perfect it and get it right but here it is. This is great with a grilled artichoke.

By CCwJR

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut just below the tip side of the head of garlic, exposing all of the cloves, but keeping the head intact. Place the head of garlic in the middle of a sheet of aluminum foil. Pour olive oil liberally over the garlic and season with salt and pepper. Cover completely and wrap with aluminum foil, making a cup of sorts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the top rack, until golden brown and softened, about 45 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Squeeze the pulp out of the garlic into a glass mixing bowl. Add egg yolks, minced garlic, water, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Whisk the mixture until as smooth as possible, about 5 minutes.

  • Add olive oil in a continuous stream, whisking the entire time, until emulsified and mixture has a thickened consistency like mayonnaise.

Cook's Note:

You can also use a blender to combine the ingredients, but not all blenders work as the blades are too high. If you have a handheld immersion blender, feel free to use that instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 64mg. Full Nutrition
