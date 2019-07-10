Homemade Garlic Mayonnaise

4.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This garlic mayonnaise is perfect for everything you can think of--especially hamburgers and chicken salad.

Recipe by Rudy Torrijos III

Gallery

Credit: Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine egg, garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl; whisk with a fork until well combined. Using a hand immersion blender, slowly add olive oil in a small stream and blend until creamy.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute lime juice for lemon juice, if desired.

You can substitute avocado oil for olive oil, if desired.

You can use 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper with 1 tablespoon paprika instead of 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 20.8g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 88.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/13/2022