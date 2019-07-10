Homemade Garlic Mayonnaise

I really enjoyed this, and it was super simple to make! I used a medium-sized garlic clove, so the mayo had a nice flavor without being overwhelming (though next time, I might use a larger clove or even roast the garlic beforehand to add a touch more 'garlicky-ness'--just for personal preference). I also added probably 1/2 tsp of salt instead of just a 1/4 tsp. I made this in my food processor instead of using an immersion blender--and it worked perfectly! Took less than 2 minutes to make! And just a little tip: I wouldn't use extra virgin olive oil here--it tends to get a touch bitter when blended--so I would use a 'regular' cooking olive oil to avoid that.
