Easy Cheeseburger Pizza
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 722.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 26.1g 52 %
carbohydrates: 35g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 5g
fat: 52.8g 81 %
saturated fat: 15g 75 %
cholesterol: 90mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 448.6IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 7mg 54 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 24 %
vitamin c: 1.8mg 3 %
folate: 15.6mcg 4 %
calcium: 220.8mg 22 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 25.1mg 9 %
potassium: 243.3mg 7 %
sodium: 1149.9mg 46 %
calories from fat: 475.4
