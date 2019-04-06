Easy Cheeseburger Pizza

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The taste of a cheeseburger in pizza form! Optional: squeeze ketchup over pizza and top with shredded lettuce.

By Holly Beauvais

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 big slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray; unroll pizza dough over the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 8 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook and stir beef and onion in a skillet over medium heat until beef is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Mix mayonnaise and mustard together in a small bowl. Spread over the parbaked crust. Layer beef-onion mixture, Cheddar cheese, and pickles on top.

  • Return to the oven and bake until crust is dark golden brown, 6 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
722 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 52.8g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 1149.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Amy S
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
I added a little ketchup too! Yummy!!! Read More
Reviews:
BT Queen
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2021
I added the cherry tomato and some mozzarella before baking. Chopped up some dill pickle and sprinkled on top after baking. Should be good. Also used burger sauce from a bottle for base. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2019
Made as written except for adding a couple pieces of crumbled bacon and this turned out pretty good. I was afraid the mayo would overpower but it didn't at all. Next time I will sprinkle some chopped tomatoes over the pizza after I take it out of the oven. Read More
