Dill Pickle Chicken

A succulent chicken dish that has a thick rich tangy sauce perfect for dipping crusty bread! I like to serve this over plain noodles, sometimes topping it with Cheddar cheese. Yum, yum, yum. It is super simple and uses ingredients most households always have on hand. Although dill pickles are added, the dish it doesn't taste a bit like pickles; however, they definitely make the dish by adding a special something. Warning--this a lick-your-fingers recipe, enjoy!
I was dubious about a recipe with only 1 review, but I tried it anyway. Doubled the recipe. Put sliced yukon potatoes on the bottom of a roasting pan together with a package of mini carrots. Chicken on top and then sauce. Used boneless thighs and drumsticks (15 pieces). Baked 45 minutes at 400 F. The meat broke apart with a fork. My son said I should post a review. My only complaint was that the wasn't enough sauce, I will increase that next time.
This is nice. I recommend trying it. However, I think the balsamic vinegar masks the dill pickle flavor. Next time, I will use the dill pickle brine in place of the vinegar. The amount of sauce is fantastic. I will add potatoes to it next time, too.
