Dill Pickle Chicken

A succulent chicken dish that has a thick rich tangy sauce perfect for dipping crusty bread! I like to serve this over plain noodles, sometimes topping it with Cheddar cheese. Yum, yum, yum. It is super simple and uses ingredients most households always have on hand. Although dill pickles are added, the dish it doesn't taste a bit like pickles; however, they definitely make the dish by adding a special something. Warning--this a lick-your-fingers recipe, enjoy!

Recipe by MSMUM1977

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Season chicken pieces with seasoned salt and pepper. Heat oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, discarding any accumulated grease from the skillet.

  • Reduce heat to medium and deglaze the skillet by adding balsamic vinegar. Stir gently to loosen any browned bits, until the vinegar has reduced by half and looks syrupy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add stewed tomatoes and pickles, breaking the tomatoes into smaller pieces with a spoon. Bring to a simmer, about 5 minutes. Return the browned chicken to the skillet, skin-side down, and cover tightly with a lid or foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Uncover and continue to cook until the sauce is thick, 10 to 15 minutes. Skim off any accumulated grease before serving.

Cook's Note:

Four 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts may be substituted for the chicken leg quarters, if you are fat conscious.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 40.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 139.8mg; sodium 651mg. Full Nutrition
