Pomodori Ripieni (Stuffed Tomatoes)

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These stuffed tomatoes are very fast and easy. A savory, yet sweet, side for any Italian meal.

By Brian Genest

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Stir in bread crumbs until butter is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • Slice off tops of tomatoes using a paring knife; make one long round incision in the centers to core. Stick a spoon in the cut and scoop out interior, reserving flesh, and leaving only the rinds.

  • Place 1/2 the scooped tomato flesh in a blender and pulverize to a liquid. Set aside 3 tablespoons to use; discard the rest.

  • Combine bread crumbs, 3 tablespoons reserved tomato pulp juice, 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, onion, basil, parsley, garlic powder, cayenne, and salt in a mixing bowl. Stuff mixture into cored tomatoes using a spoon. Place stuffed tomatoes on a baking sheet and tent with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil and sprinkle 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese evenly on top of tomatoes. Return to oven and bake until cheese is melted and golden, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 603.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
barbara
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
delicous! Read More
Ella Kuschan
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2019
Yes I would make it again Read More
addorsee@aol.com
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2019
I cut back on the salt. The cheeses have enough that add to the salt level. All in all very good. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022