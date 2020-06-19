Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread)

With a cheese-stuffed crust and an egg baked into the center, this boat-shaped Georgian bread is so fun and versatile, there's only a matter of time before it's delivered to every home for pizza night and ordered from every brunch menu the morning after. They take a little finesse but the payoff is well worth it; after all, what more could you want other than cheesy, soft-while-chewy bread dipped in its own bed of runny egg yolk and molten cheese?
25 years ago, in Moscow, Georgian restaurant in Russia, first tasted khachapuri with a glass of white wine.... I was in love with the first taste. After that, I always have wanted to make it by myself. Today my dream of baking Khachapuri came true, I could make it by myself with the recipe of Chef John. Fantastic taste! It is really delicious. I strongly recommend it to every body. I have nothing to talk about this recipe...... except I added some shredded cheddar cheese. I also ate this bread with some fresh tomatoes and Arugula, This fresh vegetables increase the greatest taste matching with Khachapuri. Thanks John.
Turned out great but make sure you watch Chef John's Youtube video on this along with the written recipe, because if you follow the written recipe and add all that flour at once, it will be way too much.
What a fun and different way to serve a soft egg. It was a great hit in my family. It is a bit big for one person. Next time I would try to make room for 2 yolks and 1 egg white for two people to share. Made this at the lake in the earthen/Cob Oven - perfect!
I used 20% less cheese. Will use the full amount next time. Wonderfully crispy bread and the pats of butter really helped…
This was fantastic! These boats are about 11 inches long each. I doubled the recipe to make four of these glorious boats and painted the dough with egg whites at the time of putting the eggs in the middle for that shiny glaze. In the past, I made this in a big pie about 18 inches in diameter with no yeast and while that was good, it simply does not compare to this. I'm a life long IT computer engineer with a passion for cooking. So much for my diet, but if you have no made these before, it's VERY MUCH worth it. Thank you for the recipe and video
This is a fun and tasty dish. I made it for breakfast (I'm an early riser). The recipe is straight-forward and easy to follow. I made only one change - my khachapuris turned out very rectangular (long, straight sides) unlike Chef John's, which were more oval and pointy (he described it as "canoe-like). So, I cracked two eggs in each - had the room and it looked "balanced" - the back of an ice cream scoop is just the implement to create the wells for the eggs. I also did make an egg wash - gave the dough a nice appearance and a little crunch. Next time, I'm going to reduce the feta (maybe by half) and increase the proportion of the other cheeses. As much as I like feta and all things salty; this was a little salty for me.
This is one of the best recipes. I've made it many times, as it's one our favorites. It's just plain goodness, fresh bread with cheese and egg. Keep all of your great recipes coming, and I love your videos, too.
The dough is a dream to work with and the combination of cheeses makes this the best stateside Kachapuri I’ve eaten. This will go into regular rotation at my house. And by the way, if you haven’t watched Chef John’s video you’re missing out. His narration made me want to stop everything and go make this immediately.
This is so delicious!! We are big Chef John and cheese fans! We have made this several times. It is really fun to make when you have a dinner party. Then it is an activity AND a meal. Everyone gets to make their own khachapuri. So fun!!
