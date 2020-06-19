Ropa Vieja (Cuban Beef)

This Cuban braised beef dish literally translates to 'old clothes,' because apparently some people thought the fall-apart meat and colorful strips of onions and peppers, tangled together, looked like old, tattered clothing. You'll love this dish if you're into big, bold flavors, since there's nothing subtle about the seasoning here. Delicious served with beans, rice, and plantain chips. Garnish with more cilantro.
Followed Chef John's recipe and it was excellent ! I did use flank steak and I'm glad I did. Will definitely make again.
I found a sirloin tip roast and used that for the meat. I followed the recipe pretty exactly except I used the pressure cooker then finished it simmering on the stovetop until the sauce had cooked down to a thick consistency. And I'm mildly allergic to peppers so I left them out and used a can of Ro-tel instead. It was really delicious, and the meat turned out very tender. The leftovers were incredibly delicious over eggs the next day.
Excellent bold flavor! It is worth it to add all the different spices. Instead of simmering on the stovetop for 2 hours, I put in the slow cooker on high. (This felt safer). Has anyone tried with red wine vs white? I wonder how that would change the flavor profile. Makes lots of sauce. I used the leftover sauce when I made instant rice; this created a kind of Spanish rice (Cuban rice)
Delicious recipe!! I did modify it a bit. I cooked the olives and capers in the sauce the whole time- that way it marries and melds into the sauce. I also use only 1 cup of chicken stock not 1.5 bc I like a little thicker sauce and skipped the cloves bc allspice has cloves in it
I will never use another recipe for this dish again! Absolute perfection. Was tempted to skip overnight refrigeration because the house smelled so good! Glad I didn't. I left out the sugar that was it.
