High-Fiber Maple Brekkie Muffins

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There are high fiber, moist, light, tasty, quick, and simple to make--great when you're on the go in the morning. All the makings of a fantastic breakfast muffin.

By Isis

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Mix whole wheat flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a separate bowl.

  • Mix apples, nonfat milk, vegetable oil, maple syrup, and brown sugar in another bowl. Gently fold in egg. Pour into flour mixture. Stir until batter is lumpy and just moistened.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 195.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Rating: 3 stars
04/13/2019
Yes these were simple to make but the taste was also very simple. Needed vanilla and more sugar. Very bland. I doubt that I will make these again. Read More
