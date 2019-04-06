Roasted Jalapeno Chimichurri
This spicy chimichurri is great with pork chops or tenderloin. Not for those who don't enjoy spicy foods! Use half of the chimichurri to marinade your meat, and the other half to serve with the meal.
You can use fresh jalapenos that aren't roasted for a different, yet equally delicious flavor.
Olive oil brings the flavors together more; but for a lower-fat or fat-free version, use less or none. If no olive oil is added, use 2 limes instead of 3.
167 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 14.5g; sodium 486.7mg. Full Nutrition