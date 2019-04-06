Roasted Jalapeno Chimichurri

This spicy chimichurri is great with pork chops or tenderloin. Not for those who don't enjoy spicy foods! Use half of the chimichurri to marinade your meat, and the other half to serve with the meal.

By Ashley Trotter

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place peppers with cut sides down onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Cook under the preheated broiler until the skin of the peppers has blackened and blistered, 5 to 8 minutes. Place blackened peppers into a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard skins; mince.

  • Combine roasted jalapenos, red wine vinegar, and garlic in a bowl. Stir in parsley, oregano, and lime juice. Whisk in olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix well and set aside at room temperature to allow flavors to combine, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

You can use fresh jalapenos that aren't roasted for a different, yet equally delicious flavor.

Olive oil brings the flavors together more; but for a lower-fat or fat-free version, use less or none. If no olive oil is added, use 2 limes instead of 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 14.5g; sodium 486.7mg. Full Nutrition
