Ginger Chimichurri Dip

A different twist on a chimichurri appetizer dip. Serve with raw veggies, pretzels, or other dipper.

By The Sanguine Chef

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Whisk sour cream, olive oil, vinegar, cilantro, parsley, shallot, garlic, ginger together in a bowl until well combined. Season with salt and pepper. Chill for 3 to 4 hours prior to serving to let flavors blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 20g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 36.4mg. Full Nutrition
