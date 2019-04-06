Coconut Water-Lime Rice Pilaf

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A wonderful, coconut water and rice side dish for baked coconut shrimp.

By d_ks

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 1-quart covered baking dish with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in jasmine rice and cook until slightly golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour in coconut water. Season with salt. Mix in juice of 1 lime. Reduce to a simmer and stir occasionally until liquid begins to be absorbed, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake, covered, in the preheated oven until the coconut water is completely absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove the cover and add carrots, green onions, cilantro, and remaining lime juice. Fluff with a fork; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 781.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Lena
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2019
excellent Read More
Reviews:
CuteElke
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2021
This recipe is good for lighter summertime meals. I did not have jasmine rice so I used basmati rice instead which worked great. There are so many types of coconut water and I chose one that had less sugar. I expected a stronger coconut fragrance and taste so next time I will try a coconut water with more sugar. Read More
LauraF
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2019
I really enjoyed this! I thought it was tasty and very easy to prepare. I'd baked rice in the oven before - it always comes out perfectly! I used basmati instead of jasmine because I had it on hand. Read More
