Coconut Water Rice

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rice cooked in coconut water has a nice flavor to it. It is a better version of your everyday, regular white rice. Follow the directions exactly, and you'll always get fluffy rice.

Recipe by sandra007

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rice, coconut water, water, olive oil, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, until liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Do not lift the lid while rice is cooking. Fluff with a fork.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

You can use butter instead of olive oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 2.8g; sodium 475.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022