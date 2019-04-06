Orecchiette with Spinach and Turkey Meatballs

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This orecchiette recipe started as two different recipes, and I combined them to make one amazing dish!

By Stephen Simons

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in orecchiette and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place spinach in a large colander. Scoop out 1 cup pasta cooking water and reserve. Drain pasta in the colander, wilting the spinach.

  • Roll turkey sausage meat into 20 to 30 balls.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook, turning occasionally, until browned and no longer pink in the center, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

  • Pour off any drippings left in the skillet. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Stir in garlic, salt, and red pepper flakes until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cooked pasta, spinach, and meatballs to the skillet.

  • Whisk reserved pasta water and egg together in a small bowl. Stir into the skillet until sauce thickens slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Divide pasta among bowls. Sprinkle with ricotta salata cheese and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Cook's Note:

Substitute Parmesan cheese for the ricotta salata, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 58.2g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 947.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LauraF
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
This was easy and really tasty! I had some cream to use up so I used that instead of pasta water to thicken the sauce. I used a mix of fresh spinach and fresh chard. I definitely want to use ricotta salata more - it's so good! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022